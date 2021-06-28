Coronavirus vaccines to be offered during Merriweather Post Pavilion concerts

Concertgoers can get coronavirus vaccines at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Maryland starting July 3.

It’s part of a partnership between the Howard County Health Department and the county’s Fire and Rescue Services.

Nurses from the fire department’s Mobile Integrated Community Health Team and the health department will have all three COVID-19 vaccines: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

“Merriweather attracts visitors of all ages, from all over our region, and this is a clear opportunity to ensure that we’re removing barriers and providing access to vaccine to more people. We know that a virus does not see borders, and the more we can help our region get vaccinated, the better off we all will be,” Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said in a statement.

At least 100 doses during each event at Merriweather will be stocked.

Howard County fire Chief William Anuszewski said in a statement that he hopes the presence of vaccines at the venue will “encourage concertgoers to take full advantage of this vaccination opportunity with ease.”

Merriweather opens the season this weekend, July 2-4, with the M3 Rock Festival featuring Kix, Nightranger and Queensryche.

“Merriweather is so excited to be reopening this weekend,” Merriweather General Manager Jean Parker said in a statement. “We are equally as thrilled to team together with the Howard County Health Department and Fire & Rescue providing easy access to vaccines while enjoying live music again!”

Howard County said that 65.1% of all residents are full vaccinated, and 76.9% of residents 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

