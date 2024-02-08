Several students hurt after school bus overturns in Howard County

Several middle school students were hurt after a school bus overturned in Howard County, Maryland, Thursday afternoon.

It happened in the 7300 block of Old Columbia Road in Columbia. On board were students from Hammond Middle School in Laurel, according to a message from a school system spokesman.

The message called it a “significant bus accident.”

Video from 7News showed the school bus on its side in a field along Old Columbia Road.

Several students were injured and are receiving medical care as needed, according to the school system. All the students have been reunited with their families.

Earlier, Howard County Fire and EMS crews said none of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening.

