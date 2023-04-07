Where all the eggs for the White House Easter Egg Roll come from

Families are getting excited about the White House Easter Egg Roll, but have you ever wondered where all those colored eggs come from? This year the eggs come from Braswell Family Farm in North Carolina.
He said the farm not only donates the eggs, it also hard boils and dyes them all in partnership with The Stocked Pot.
“My sales guy, without asking, said ‘sure, we’ll do that,’ but he knew I would be totally on board. But then he had to figure out how to get it done.”
Getting it done starts weeks in advance, but a lot of the work happens two weeks prior to Easter. The company supplied WTOP with this year’s timeline:
3/26-4/1 – Over seven days, the team hard boils, dyes and packages eggs according to the White House’s requests/instructions.
4/2 – From there, eggs are transported and stored at a Braswell warehouse facility in Virginia until the day they are to be delivered to Washington, D.C.
4/7 – Eggs delivered to the White House.
This year’s colors for the eggs are neon pink, green, orange, royal blue and aqua. Some are left undyed so kids can do it themselves on the White House Lawn. Braswell said he attended the event as a child, and it’s really an honor to bring a smile to kids’ faces by supplying all the eggs.
“When I was like 5 or 6 I got to go up there, and I know how amazing it felt.”
Many of the eggs will also be composted after the event, so they won’t go to waste.
Anchor and reporter Kyle Cooper, has been with WTOP since 1992. Over those 25 years Kyle has worked as a street reporter, editor and anchor. Prior to WTOP Kyle worked at several radio stations in Indiana, and at the Indianapolis Star Newspaper.