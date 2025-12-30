New Year’s Day 2026: Check out what’s open and closed in the DC area

It's the time of year to celebrate the transition from 2025 to 2026. There will be closures for the D.C. region for New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.

With that, there will be closures for the D.C. region for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Transit and travel

Metro announced that Metrorail will operate on a regular weekday schedule and run until 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve, giving riders two more hours to get home safely. You can ride for free between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m.

On New Year’s Day, Metrorail will run on a weekend late night schedule from 5 a.m. until midnight, and Metrobus will be on a Sunday schedule.

Additionally, parking is free at Metro stations from 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve through New Year’s Day.

The Virginia Railway Express (VRE) will operate on a reduced schedule on New Year’s Eve, but not run on New Year’s Day.

The Fairfax Connector will run on its regular schedule on New Year’s Eve, but on New Year’s Day, it will run on a Sunday schedule.

In Arlington, the following ART buses will run on a Sunday schedule: 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87. All the other routes won’t be running.

All the DMV locations in the District and Virginia will be closed on New Year’s Day, along with the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Motor Vehicle Administration.

The MARC train in Maryland will run on a reduced schedule on all three lines on New Year’s Eve, but won’t run on New Year’s Day.

Prince George’s County’s TheBus won’t be offering rides on New Year’s Day.

Trash pickup

In D.C., trash collections scheduled for Thursday will move to Friday.

In Arlington, Virginia, trash collection scheduled for Thursday will be completed Friday, while collections scheduled for Friday will be done Saturday. The same goes for special collections. The Household Hazardous Materials/Electronics Collection Recycling Center and the Earth Products Recycling Yard are both closed Thursday.

In Alexandria, Virginia, trash collections scheduled for Thursday will move to Friday.

In Fairfax County, Virginia, trash collection will continue as scheduled. However, the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex recycling and disposal centers will close at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and stay closed on New Year’s Day.

In Montgomery County, Maryland, trash collections scheduled for Thursday will move to Friday. The Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed on New Year’s Day.

In Prince George’s County, Maryland, trash collections scheduled for Thursday will move to Friday.

Other local closures

Also in the D.C. region, post offices, schools, public libraries and most banks will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Jan. 1 is a government holiday for numerous jurisdictions in the area, such as:

