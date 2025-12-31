WATCH LIVE: Ball drops in Times Square to celebrate the New Year

With the transition from 2025 to 2026, hundreds take to the streets of New York City to watch the ball drop in Times Square to signify the new year.

As the clock ticks over to 2026, Zohran Mamdani will take over as mayor of the city, replacing Eric Adams. Already, a number of countries across the world are celebrating the new year.

Check out the livestream of the New Year’s Eve Times Square festivities and ball drop below:

