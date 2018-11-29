‘Cool’ places to dine, drink this season

The holiday season is heating up, and to celebrate, many D.C. dining establishments are cooling down with winter-themed patios, pop-ups and more.

Whether it’s alongside ice sculptures or inside igloos, here are a few ways you can chill out and drink in the holiday season:

Bourbon on Ice at The Four Seasons The outdoor lounge at Bourbon Steak is giving a whole new meaning to ordering “on the rocks.” This winter, the restaurant’s patio is outfitted with six-seat, heated “ice domes,” where guests can sip hot and cold beverages and snack on Alpine-themed fare. For information and reservations, call 202-342-0444. (Courtesy Bourbon Steak)

