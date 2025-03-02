2 more cases of measles confirmed in Maryland

Two more cases of measles have been confirmed in Maryland, with two Prince George's County residents who recently traveled internationally together.

The Maryland and Virginia health departments and Prince George’s County health officials confirmed the cases Thursday.

Health officials say people who visited the following locations during these times may have been exposed:

Dulles International Airport: Concourse A, on transportation to the International Arrivals Building (IAB) and in the baggage claim area on March 5 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Kaiser Permanente Largo Medical Center on the following dates and times:

March 5, 7:30 p.m. to March 6, 4:30 a.m.

March 13, 4:15 a.m. to 10 a.m.

March 15 from 7:45 a.m. to 3: 15 p.m.

March 17 from 2:30 p.m. to 7 to p.m.

Reagan National Airport Terminal Shuttle Bus from March 14 from noon to 2:30 p.m.

Yellow Line Train from Reagan National Airport station transferring at the L’Enfant Plaza station to the Silver Line Train heading toward the Downtown Largo station on March 14 from 12:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m.

Passport Toyota, 5001 Auth Way, Suitland, Maryland on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

These are the second and third confirmed cases of measles in Maryland, after a Howard County resident who also traveled internationally through Dulles tested positive earlier this month.

In a statement Thursday, Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House II confirmed a positive measles case was discovered at John Hanson Montessori School in Forest Heights. It was not made clear whether this case was found in a student or a member of the school faculty.

“As a precaution, any unvaccinated student or staff member at a school with a confirmed case will be excluded from in-person learning or work until 21 days after the last confirmed case,” House wrote.

The county school system has also recently seen at least two flu-related deaths among elementary school students.

Dr. Lucia Donatelli said the incubation period for a positive case of measles can range from seven to 21 days after being exposed.

“We’re always doing surveillance for measles, even when there aren’t any known outbreaks,” she said at a news conference Thursday night.

Measles has been popping up around the country in droves, hitting rural West Texas especially hard, reaching 279 confirmed cases on Tuesday.

“I can never say with 100% that we’re not worried about the outbreak in Texas, but thus far, our cases have not been related to that outbreak, and hopefully it continues to go that way,” Donatelli said.

Virginia has not had any reported cases of measles so far this year, officials said in a statement.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air through breathing, coughs and sneezes, according to health officials. Symptoms include fevers over 101 degrees, a runny nose, cough, watery eyes and rashes on the face and body. Symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after exposure.

In a letter home to John Hanson Montessori families, Principal Courtney M. King said if a parent or child experiences measles symptoms, notify the school’s nurse and their primary health care provider.

The best way to avoid measles is to get the measles, mumps and rubella, or MMR vaccine. The first shot is recommended for children between 12 and 15 months old and the second between 4 and 6 years old.

Anyone who believes they were exposed should isolate at home and contact their health care provider.

WTOP’s Mike Murillo contributed to this report.

