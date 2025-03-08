At least 2 Prince George’s Co. elementary students die from the flu

The public school system in Prince George's County said it is feeling the impact of a nationwide rise in flu cases, with outbreaks in several of its schools.

At least two elementary school students in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have died from the flu.

A third student also died recently, although it is unclear if it’s due to the flu.

In a newsletter sent home to county parents Friday, Prince George’s County Public Schools Superintendent Millard House II said the school system is “feeling the impact of a nationwide rise in flu cases, with increasing numbers across the county and outbreaks in several of our schools.”

“It’s disheartening to lose any family member, but we’re talking about two young children, and potentially a third, from the flu,” House told NBC4 Washington.

In order to best prevent the spread of the flu, he recommended keeping sick children at home and keeping them up to date with their vaccinations. Flu vaccinations are available at the Prince George’s County Health Department every weekday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

House wrote that if cases of the flu “reach critical levels in a school, we may require temporary masking to safeguard students and staff.”

“We continue to track illness trends, work closely with local health officials, and update families regularly,” House added.

