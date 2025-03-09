Measles case confirmed in Howard Co. resident who passed through Dulles

A positive measles case has been found in a Howard County, Maryland, resident who traveled through Dulles International Airport, health officials said.

The local health departments announced the case Sunday and said they’re looking to find anyone who might have come in contact with the virus.

The agencies warned travelers who passed through the international area of Terminal A at Dulles on March 5 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. about the potential exposure. People traveling on transportation to the main terminal and at the baggage claim may have been exposed.

The Maryland Department of Health also warned of possible exposure for anyone who visited the Johns Hopkins Howard County Medical Center Pediatric Emergency Department in Columbia on March 7 between 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Howard County case isn’t associated with the outbreak in Texas and New Mexico, the Maryland agency said. Around 200 measles cases have been reported in West Texas and another 30 in New Mexico, according to The Associated Press.

Measles is highly contagious and can spread through the air through breathing, coughs, and sneezes, according to health officials. Symptoms include fevers over 101 degrees, a runny nose, cough, watery eyes and rashes on the face and body. Symptoms can appear seven to 14 days after exposure.

Anyone who believes they were exposed should isolate at home and contact their health providers, the agencies said.

