DC dermatologist calls new FDA-approved sunscreen ingredient a ‘meaningful step forward’

Dermatologists have been aware of bemotrizinol, and how it has brought successful results overseas. A D.C.-area dermatologist is hopeful that it will bring more modern sunscreen filters to the United States.

It takes an entire shot glass of sunscreen (or more) to properly cover exposed skin from harmful rays of the sun. It takes an entire shot glass of sunscreen (or more) to properly cover exposed skin from harmful rays of the sun. It is an ingredient introduced in Europe decades ago that protects against UVB and UVA rays, but decades later it now has FDA approval. That approval, according to one D.C.-area dermatologist, is a game changer for sun protection in our country.

“This is a meaningful step forward,” said Dr. Adam Friedman, chair of Dermatology at George Washington University’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

He said dermatologists have been aware of bemotrizinol and how it has brought successful results overseas. Friedman is hopeful that it will bring more modern sunscreen filters to the United States.

“What’s new is finally giving Americans access to a more modern sunscreen filter that provides strong protection against both ultraviolet B and A rays,” he said.

Friedman said the chemical is more photostable, meaning once you put it on, it isn’t broken down as quickly as older sunscreen ingredients. That means its protection holds up longer in the sun.

He said it can also help stabilize other sunscreen ingredients, allowing them to last longer and maintain their protection in sunlight.

Friedman added that not only will the ingredient eventually bring about new sunscreens, he believes many manufacturers of existing sunscreens have been waiting for this approval and could use the ingredients in their existing products to improve them.

“What I think we’re going to see, and I know we’re going to see, are our oldie but goodies with this as the cherry on top,” he said.

He said being able to use this ingredient will help people better prevent the health conditions UVA rays can cause.

“From a public health perspective, this is very important, because ultraviolet A radiation is a major driver of skin aging, pigmentary disorders and contributes to skin cancer risk,” he said.

Friedman said another advantage of the ingredient is since it has been used overseas for a long time, doctors have a pretty good idea about what to expect when people in the U.S. begin using sunscreens with it.

“We have seen no downsides to date, to the point being that it’s been available overseas for so long. We have a lot of safety data showing that it both works and it’s safe to use ongoing,” he said.

He said one of the biggest issues with sunscreen overall is that people do not use it consistently, and this ingredient could help improve that.

“One of the biggest issues is adherence, in that people don’t like applying sunscreen, but bemotrizinol is actually really easy to work with, creating better feeling sunscreens that translate into better adherence,” he said.

Friedman said from a broader perspective, better sun protection is critical, pointing to how common skin cancer is in the U.S. and the role UV exposure plays in driving it.

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