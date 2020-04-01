Coronavirus FAQ: What you need to know

Here are some common questions about the coronavirus answered by information from the CDC, the Virginia Department of Health and other sources.

The global coronavirus outbreak that first emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year is changing life in the D.C. area.

The leaders of the District, Maryland and Virginia have all declared states of emergency and announced several other actions to curb the spread of the disease, such as prohibiting large gatherings of people and closing bars, restaurants, theaters and gyms.

Globally, more than 850,000 people have been infected with the virus and more than 41,000 have died, according to statistics and reports compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

On March 26, the U.S. passed China as the country with the most coronavirus cases. There have been more than 184,000 cases as of Tuesday evening, and the numbers continue to climb as testing ramps up.

There’s seemingly as much misinformation as information about the virus. So here are some common questions about the coronavirus and what we really know, from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; the Virginia, Maryland and D.C. health departments and other sources.

Q: How many coronavirus cases are there in Maryland, Virginia and D. C.?

(Updated March 31 at 5:45 p.m.)

In the D.C. area, more positive cases for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are being reported as testing becomes more available

As of March 31, Virginia has 1,250 cases; Maryland has 1,660, and D.C. has 495.

COVID-19-related deaths in Virginia stand at 27; in Maryland, the death toll is at 18; and D.C. has nine deaths.

WTOP has compiled the results and links to the health departments.

Q: When might the coronavirus outbreak end?

“The honest answer is, we don’t know,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Glenn Wortmann, of MedStar Washington Hospital Center. His best estimate was six months to a year, although he acknowledged “whether we’ll be doing this, with everything shut down, I don’t think so.” His hope is that people who have had the virus will become immune to it, and that will slow the spread.

Q: I keep hearing about social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak. What’s that?

It’s increasing the physical space between people to help keep the virus from spreading.

The recommendation for the coronavirus is that people stay at least 6 feet apart at all times. That’s why so many events have been canceled, and why places such as restaurants, bars and gyms are being closed.

Q: Social distancing during the coronavirus outbreak isn’t easy with small children.

True, but Dr. Steve Silvestro, of Metropolitan Pediatrics in North Bethesda, said getting outside is still OK. Activities such as hikes and bike rides are good for social distancing. Germs can live on outdoor surfaces, but that might be better than hanging around breathing the same indoor air as your kids and their friends. He had more tips for parents.

Anne Arundel County Health Officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman agreed, calling outdoor play “particularly good now.” He suggested forming a core group of kids and families your child interacts with, which will still be a much smaller groups than the dozens our hundreds they interact with at school.

“We do recommend that contact sports be suspended,” he said.

Q: Is eating at restaurants a good idea during the coronavirus outbreak?

Not really, and in fact in Maryland and D.C. you can’t — all the restaurants are carryout and delivery-only. D.C., Maryland and Virginia have banned gatherings of more than 10 people, and most recently have issued stay-at-home orders that limit activities people can do outside of their homes.

Q: Grocery stores sound like they could be tough places to practice social distancing.

That’s true, and some stores are making changes to help.

Whole Foods Market is allowing customers 60 years old or older to shop an hour before each store opens to the public. More information here.

Target is reducing hours and closing all stores by 9 p.m. daily. Also, vulnerable groups can start shopping earlier each Wednesday. More information here.

Safeway is modifying their hours and are asking customers to check their local Safeway for adjusted hours. Find your local Safeway here.

Giant Food is reserving the hour from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily for shoppers 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems.

Stop and Shop will reserve an entrance for customers age 60 and up, beginning Thursday, from 6 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. The move is intended to provide those most at-risk a quieter shopping environment.

And Balducci’s stores are reserving the first hour of their shopping days for people over 60; those with underlying conditions that would make them particularly vulnerable; pregnant women, and essential workers. Find your nearest store on their site.

Q: But that still means going out among people. How much will that help?

Bettina Fries, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Stony Brook Medicine, told The Washington Post that her main concern is for the at-risk population, as many seniors who are showing symptoms likely will not be out.

Alysa Krain, an infectious disease doctor specializing in geriatric medicine, also told The Post that it could be a good idea, but only if crowd size and distance between shoppers is monitored. She said that having friends and family go out to shop for seniors is still a safer option.

Q: Should I be going to the doctor for reasons other than the coronavirus?

Probably not if you can help it: The D.C. Department of Health announced March 17 that it’s recommending that all elective medical procedures, both inside and outside hospitals, be postponed.

The department is also recommending that “all non-urgent hospital and outpatient visits and non-urgent dental procedures” be postponed.

The department said in a statement that the recommendations are inspired by the desire to reduce disease transmission, protect healthcare providers and conserve protective equipment in the event that a surge in coronavirus cases.

Also on March 17, the Maryland State Dental Association recommended on that all dental practices suspend non-urgent care for at least three weeks.

Q: Can I do the laundry of a person with the coronavirus? Can I mix it in with mine?

You should be OK as long as you play it safe, said Dr. Avni Jain, a primary care doctor with Adventist HealthCare Adventist Medical Group.

The CDC says you should wear gloves; wash according to manufacturer’s instructions, in the warmest appropriate temperature, and dry them completely, she said.

You should also wear gloves (or at least wash your hands afterward) and keep the clothes in a disposable hamper or disposable bag before washing them.

Q: What are local leaders doing about the coronavirus outbreak?

States of emergency have been declared in D.C., Maryland and Virginia. In addition, the leaders of D.C., Maryland and Virginia have limited large public gatherings, ordered nonessential businesses to close, and issued stay-at-home orders. See our latest roundup of the major announcements.

Q: What is Metro doing about the coronavirus?

Metro has cut service until further notice. The rail system will continue to run on regular hours each day, but with less frequent service on weekdays.

Weekday service will be reduced to weekend levels, and weekday bus service will shift to a Saturday supplemental schedule.

MetroAccess paratransit service will continue, though Metro officials are urging riders not to use the service if they’re showing signs of illness.

Here’s how mass transit services across the region are adjusting in response to the coronavirus.

Q: What’s the U.S. government doing about COVID-19?

The House is set to pass the sprawling, $2.2 trillion measure Friday, March 27, after an extraordinary 96-0 Senate vote.

The legislation will pour $1,200 direct payments to individuals and a flood of subsidized loans, grants and tax breaks to businesses facing extinction in an economic shutdown caused as Americans self-isolate by the tens of millions.

Q: What are schools doing to protect students from the coronavirus?

Local school systems and universities are making changes.

Maryland schools will stay closed through at least April 24, officials announced on March 25.

D.C. Public Schools will remain closed and students will participate in distance learning through April 24, extending the previously announced closure by nearly a month.

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam ordered on March 23 all public and private schools to close for the rest of the academic year.

Find a complete list of school closings here.

Q: Where is the coronavirus still spreading?

The Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering has a comprehensive map that is tracking global cases of coronavirus in real time.

In the U.S. New York and Washington state have seen massive rates of infections. Italy and Spain have been particularly hard hit.

Q: What is the coronavirus exactly?

There are lots of coronaviruses, and most aren’t that serious.

The CDC says this is what they call a novel coronavirus — something they haven’t seen in humans before. They’ve got the DNA genome figured out, and it’s likely related to a bat virus, similar to SARS.

The disease that’s caused by the new coronavirus is called COVID-19, which stands for “coronavirus disease 2019.”

Q: What are the symptoms of coronavirus?

The most common symptoms are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough.

However, for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

Q: How deadly is coronavirus, compared with the flu?

While there is not a lot of data yet about COVID-19, it is unclear how deadly it might become.

In severe years of seasonal flu, about 0.1% of people die. So far, the numbers are a lot higher for the coronavirus, and the death rate is higher. That’s based on the earliest cases, though.

Here’s how the two compare.

Q: Should some people be more worried than others during the coronavirus outbreak?

Older people, and people with underlying health problems, are at a higher risk.

Q: How are pregnant women faring during the coronavirus outbreak?

That’s not clear. “We don’t know if the virus can transmit to the fetus,” said Dr. Vinisha Amin, who specializes in hospital and family medicine at the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air. “And with that said, taking those extra precautionary measure to make sure you’re safe is very important.”

Q: How long does it take for the body to fight off the coronavirus?

If everything works out OK, “that whole process evolves over a period of a week or two or three,” said Dr. Ray Viscidi, a virologist and professor of pediatrics and oncology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. Read about how the whole process works.

Q: If you get exposed to COVID-19, how long before you actually get sick?

Two to 14 days. That’s why the quarantines, or the amount of time a patient has to stay home if their doctor allows them to go, is two weeks.

Q: What does the CDC have to say about COVID-19?

Here’s the latest, regularly updated, from the CDC on coronavirus in the U.S.

Q: Is there a vaccine for COVID-19?

Not yet. Scientists have been working around the clock to come up with a vaccine.

Q: What are doctors doing with patients who have COVID-19?

Making sure they don’t dehydrate, monitoring the functions of major organs and treating symptoms as they pop up.

Q: Can I go to the dentist during the coronavirus outbreak?

Avoid it unless it’s essential: “In light of the rapidly growing developments regarding official responses to the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Maryland State Dental Association recommends all dental practices voluntarily suspend all nonessential and non-urgent dental care for at least three weeks.”

Q: Is the coronavirus making me eat and drink a lot?

That’s not the virus, said Anne Arundel County Behavioral Health Director Sandy O’Neill; that’s stress, and there are better ways to deal with it.

“Those are perhaps coping skills that you turn to that are not perhaps the best coping skills,” O’Neill said, and if you’re the type who turns to food and drink when the going gets tough, you might want to get rid of what she called “environmental triggers,” such as alcohol and unhealthy foods that you might have handy, “so that it’s not the first that you see when you’re feeling stressed. … Think of something else you can do to help you with those feelings.”

Her suggestion? Go outside, even just for a few minutes to take a deep breath.

Q: So, what should I be doing during the coronavirus outbreak?

The CDC is recommending the usual steps:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Follow the CDC on Twitter for the latest announcements on the outbreak.

Q: What should I tell my children about the coronavirus?

Chris Taylor, a therapist at Rathbone & Associates in Montgomery County, said it is important to sit down and talk with your children about what is going on and validate their feelings.

“You don’t want to overwhelm them with facts, but I’d give them some facts,” Taylor said.

Tell them what you know, he suggested, such as this: Children are less likely to experience the serious symptoms of the illness. He also said it’s important for adults to keep their fears in check when talking to children.

“We definitely don’t want to put our anxiety onto the kids. We’re trying to calm them,” Taylor said.

Also, for children who are not in school, Taylor said keeping a routine is important. Write out a plan for the days that the children are home. That includes when they’ll study and when they can play.

“I think that really helps calm kids down and helps calm us down, I think, as well,” Taylor said.

Q: What advice is being given about wearing face masks during the coronavirus outbreak?

The CDC does not recommend you wear a mask to protect yourself from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.

People who show symptoms of COVID-19 should wear masks to prevent the spread of the disease to others.

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino, Colleen Kelleher, Teta Alim, Mike Murillo, Kristi King, Michelle Basch, Jack Moore, Melissa Howell, Luke Lukert, Will Vitka and Tiffany Arnold, as well as The Associated Press, contributed to this report.