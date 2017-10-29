Tips to keep trick-or-treaters safe this Halloween

WASHINGTON — Halloween is meant to be a fun night of costumes and candy, but keeping the night safe will take the help of kids, parents and homeowners.

“The bigger risks to your kids on Halloween are going to be dangers from their costumes and from cars out on the streets,” said Dr. Benjamin Hoffman with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Parents are urged to choose bright and reflective costumes for their trick-or-treaters. Reflective tape of striping can also be added to costumes to make them more visible.

No matter how elaborate the costume, parents should also make sure children can see well enough to keep themselves out of harm’s way.

“Be really careful about masks, and eyepatches and hats,” Hoffman said.

Also, make sure young children are accompanied by adults and that all children have flash lights, according to Hoffman.

When it comes to candy, tampering is rare according to the Academy of Pediatrics, but when in doubt about a piece of candy, throw it out. A good meal before heading out can also help stop kids from overindulging themselves on their big basket of treats after coming home.

Another way to keep a sore tummy at bay is rationing treats for the days and weeks following Halloween.

If you plan to give out candy, make sure your front light is on and make sure the walk way and doorstep of your home are free of any tripping hazard before the little princesses and monsters come to ring your door bell.

