Look back on the weirdest stories of 2024

2024 had multiple stories that fell under these categories, but ultimately left readers wondering, “What the heck did I just read.”

Everyone has a different definition of how something can be considered weird. It may be shocking, surprising, unbelievable, breathtaking or just downright insane.

Here at WTOP, we aim to please. So we rounded up some of the most weirdest stories of the past year for you to enjoy reliving at your leisure.

Quick sidebar: Because everyone has a different definition of weird (seriously, we polled several members of the WTOP staff to assemble this list, and the answers were ALL OVER THE PLACE), this list of stories is in chronological order and not in a ranking order.

One more sidebar: We elected to keep crime stories out of here so that:

A. We can have fun doing this. (YEAH!)

B. Crime stories are a separate category that feature the description of violent events (and a pesky warning from the editor). We want this to be more lighthearted in nature. Maybe next year we can get messy with crime.

In the meantime, enjoy this list!

1. A pay phone in Takoma Park only makes one kind of call — bird calls

Imagine you have a flat tire and your cellphone runs out of battery and nobody is around. If there is a pay phone around, ideally, you could use it if you have an emergency — unless you’re in Takoma Park, Maryland, that is.

WTOP’s Dick Uliano reported on the “Bird Calls Phone,” in January — an old pay phone located on the corner of Flower and Erie avenues that plays bird calls. Once you pick up the receiver and press any button on the keypad, you hear a different bird: the cawing of a crow, the whistling of a wood thrush, or the chatter of the belted kingfisher.

Each bird call is accompanied by an authoritative voice giving the listener not just the identification of the bird, but other salient facts.

While not helpful for one who is looking for a pay phone, it has been amusing the neighborhood for years and is considered a public arts work. Expect it to continue entertaining Takoma Park residents for years to come.

2. Strange sight: Fake money flies around Maryland highway

Imagine you’re driving to work and suddenly you see — what you believe to be — money flying all over the road. You may just pull over and start grabbing what you can, thinking it was your lucky day. Until it is not.

Drivers in Charles County, Maryland, were greeted to the alleged surprise on March 29, as what looked like a large amount of money was blowing around in the area of Maryland Route 5 in Waldorf.

The sight caused a delay as drivers pulled U-turns and parked on the side of the road to hopefully collect an extra payday.

Alas, the extra Benjamins that flew out of the back of a home junk-removal truck turned out to be fake. Printed across the front of the faux currency were the words “NOT LEGAL TENDER FOR EDUCATIONAL USE ONLY.”

While some would have thought they were collecting a nice reward, the fantasy was cut short and ultimately proved nothing more than a waste of time that caused headaches for commuters.

3. Police in Howard Co. recover over 15,000 stolen tools

I don’t think Tim the Tool Man displayed this many tools on “Tool Time.”

In May, police in Howard County, Maryland, said officers recovered more than 15,000 stolen pieces of construction equipment valued between $3 million and $5 million in what officials called “one of the largest and most expansive theft cases in the region in recent years.”

The investigation began in January, when police followed the tracking device of one of the items taken to a storage unit in Elkridge. After obtaining a search warrant on 12 locations, police found the motherload of stolen tools.

From drills to electric saws, the stolen tools came from retail stores, businesses, vehicles, residential properties and construction sites and were kept in multiple storage units, 11 of which were in Howard County.

Jose Aceves, 52, of Jessup, Maryland, was arrested in the case and faces one count of felony theft scheme.

Police said 155 victims were identified and property was returned to the rightful owners. The rest were sold at auction.

4. Quiet Md. neighborhoods receive hundreds of unexpected guests for rowdy house parties

This past summer, Maryland residents were asking “Where the party at” after two neighborhoods hosted pool parties that brought in hundreds of people.

In early June, Stapleford Hall Drive in Potomac was filled with cars and people in provocative outfits as guests headed to an event promoted as “WetDreams Mansion Pool Party” on social media.

Tickets were priced $20-60 (with high-priced options available on-site) and lasted over five hours. Neighbors were concerned why only one police officer came to the scene but did not approach the house.

While Montgomery County police said it was investigating, the county government issued a “notice of violation” to the property owners for illegal misuse “of their residential property for a public (for-profit) event.”

Meanwhile, one pool party in Brandywine was so out of control it lead to an arrest.

Officials with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Inheritance Drive for reports of “an exceptionally large party” and “disorderly behavior.”

According to WTOP reporter (and house party expert) Shayna Estulin, a neighbor said she counted over 250 cars for the ticketed party. Partygoers were seen leaving behind trash all over and urinating on her property (this was no Jimmy Eat World music video).

“I’m not against people enjoying their summer in their yard. But it got out of hand. It affects everybody else,” she said.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office told WTOP that several officers responded to the party. One person was arrested on an assault charge as the event was being shut down.

5. Wax statue of President Lincoln melts during DC heat wave In a city where presidents are honored with buildings, statues and more, one can never imagine one of them just disappearing. Unless you’re made of wax. Sitting outside. IN A HEAT WAVE. That is exactly what happened in June to a wax statue of Abraham Lincoln that sat on the Garrison Elementary School campus in D.C.’s Ward 2 when it slowly began to melt away. The Lincoln Memorial replica had been on the campus since February and didn’t experience any problems before. However, after several days of record-breaking heat, the Lincoln replica began melting and leaning backward “as if the president was sitting in a recliner, his legs detaching and headless,” WTOP’s Luke Lukert reported in June. Kristi Maiselman, the executive director and curator at CulturalDC, told WTOP that the statue’s head was temporarily removed to save it, adding that the heat wave was “not something that we anticipated.” Unless made by Madame Tussauds, I can imagine that will be the last time we see an outdoor wax figure outside during the D.C. summer. (Note: No actual presidents were hurt by this melting.)

6. Dead black bear in large plastic bag found in Arlington Co. Imagine walking at your local park when, suddenly, you make a shocking discovery. That’s what happened to Arlington resident Sonia Nayar who — while on a walk with her 2-year-old son and their dog one May afternoon — encountered an adult black bear decomposing inside a plastic bag. After her dog sniffed around the bag and she noticed the bear’s fur, Nayar quickly took photos and left the area, eventually calling the police. “What are the chances that you’re running into a bear in a bag? That is very low chances,” Nayar told WTOP, calling the discovery “disturbing.” The Animal Welfare League of Arlington said it learned the bear had been struck by a vehicle on Interstate 66 in Prince William County, and contractors took the bear carcass to Arlington, where they “illegally dumped the bear over an overpass onto the Custis Memorial Trail.” The Virginia Department of Transportation also confirmed that Webber, a contractor that works with Fairfax County for multiple projects, was responsible. In a statement to WTOP, a Webber spokesperson said “a mistake was made,” and the company planned to launch an investigation into what happened.

7. DC meets the leader of the world’s newest ‘nation’ Slowjamastan during the NATO Summit

Have you ever heard of the country of Slowjamastan? (No? Me neither.)

The so-called “nation” sits on a self-described “enclave” on about 11 acres in the desert of Imperial County, California. Its leader, the self-proclaimed Sultan, is a radio DJ whose focus is on outlawing Crocs shoes.

During the 2024 NATO Summit in July, Sultan of Slowjamastan Randy Williams came to D.C. to tour the nation’s capital and attempt to speak with world leaders about his lovely land.

The lovely Matt Kaufax (a name you will see a lot on this list) spoke to the sultan during the NATO summit to learn Slowjamastan’s origin story and how you can become a Slowjamastanian.

8. Business in the front, party in the back: Maryland’s first ‘Mullet Madness’ competition

Maryland is known to be the home of many things: crab cakes, Old Bay, the Navy, lacrosse, the Chesapeake Bay. You name it.

But did you know that it is the sacred land of the mullet? (Why?)

In September, organizers held the first “Mullet Madness” competition at the Maryland State Fair. Hundreds arrived at the main event to see competitors show off their Kentucky Waterfall hairdos.

Our Matt Kaufax went to the spectacle to see the illustrious display that would make Joe Dirt proud.

Watch his reporting below and learn how “The Big Kahuna” (yes, that is the name of the lovely human who proudly sports that glorious flock of hair you see above) won the grand prize.

9. Maryland, Virginia beaches closed to swimming after reports of washed up ‘medical waste’

If there is one place in the world you hope is not polluted with trash all over, it is the beach.

In September, popular beach destinations along the coasts of Maryland and Virginia, including Ocean City and Assateague Island, were closed to swimming for multiple days after reports of “medical waste” washing ashore.

Some of the material found included used needles, hygiene products, smoking products and miscellaneous plastics. As a precaution to avoid injuries post-Labor Day, swimming was outlawed.

State and federal officials joined in on the cleanup efforts. Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald told visitors at the time to wear shoes and avoid the ocean entirely.

Nearly a week after the closures were announced, some beaches slowly reopened to swimmers. The origin of the waste remains unclear. No injuries were reported during the closures.

10. Police officer saves deer stuck in soccer net in Annapolis

This is not what Dave Johnson had in mind when he screams “It’s in the net” during soccer matches.

A deer became stuck in a soccer net in Annapolis and needed help from area police to get out of the Messi situation. (This is my lane.)

According to Anne Arundel County police, Cpl. Sears received a call about an injured animal at Peninsula Park on Sept. 29. Once he arrived, Sears found the deer with its antlers stuck “in the net.”

With quick thinking, Sears went on the attack, cutting through the net using shears to free the deer within minutes.

The deer wasn’t injured and was released to safety.

Sears defeated nature 1-0.

Honorable Mentions:

