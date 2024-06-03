Raucous Potomac mansion party leads to investigations

Montgomery County officials tell WTOP they are investigating what's been reported as a raucous house party in Potomac on Memorial Day weekend.

Residents of a Potomac, Maryland, neighborhood are reportedly steaming mad about a raucous house party that took place on Memorial Day weekend. Montgomery County officials tell WTOP they are looking into it.

Montgomery County police spokeswoman Shiera Goff said the department is investigating the party.

According to MoCo360, neighbors said they saw tour buses dropping swimsuit-clad partygoers off at the house on Stapleford Hall Road and dozens of cars blocking the road on Saturday. It appears to have been a for-profit pool party, advertised on social media.

County Council President Andrew Friedson’s office told WTOP that Montgomery County’s Department of Health and Human Services and Housing and Community Affairs are investigating along with other county entities, what could be, at minimum, a commercial use violation.

Officials didn’t verify the alleged home in question. It’s also unclear how the homeowners may have been involved.

WTOP has also reached out to Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich’s office.

