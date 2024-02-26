‘It’s in the net!’ DC United bestows big honor on former WTOP sports director

D.C. United honored a familiar voice in D.C.-area soccer and may be even your commute — WTOP's former sports director Dave Johnson.

In Saturday’s home opener against the New England Revolution, the team honored Johnson by naming Audi Field’s broadcast booth “The Dave Johnson Broadcast Booth.”

The team’s president of business operations Danita Johnson said Johnson has been a “cornerstone” of the DC United community from its beginning in 1996.

“His iconic voice has narrated this club’s history from RFK Stadium and four MLS Cups, all the way to Audi Field, our soccer-specific stadium that opened in 2018,” Danita Johnson said in a statement.

He stepped away from his broadcasting duties with the team in October 2022 after 27 seasons of calling games.

Johnson, who left WTOP amid voluntary buyouts in 2022, said he was overwhelmed by the kindness and love he received.

“I grew up going to Washington Diplomats games at RFK,” Johnson said. “Soccer is a unifying force and to be a part of a team — D.C. United — with unity in its name. It’s really been a dream come true.”

Johnson said the real joy of being behind the mic is the “ability to connect” with fans and supporters. His signature call, “It’s in the net!” has been synonymous with D.C. United, the team said.

D.C. United Royalty 👑 As part of last night’s celebration, we honored @davejsports, the legendary voice of the Black-and-Red. pic.twitter.com/WvpFzuCKAB — D.C. United (@dcunited) February 25, 2024

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed to this report.

