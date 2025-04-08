Foul play suspected in search for young Maryland mother, Charles Co. Sheriff’s Office says

It's been more than a week since 23-year-old Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra was reported missing by her boyfriend. Investigators in Maryland call her disappearance "suspicious," and believe foul play was involved.

Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra, 23, of Waldorf, Maryland, was last seen on March 31 at her home on Adams Court. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office) Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office Law enforcement officials say a red Toyota 4Runner was at Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra’s home on the day of her disappearance. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office) Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office The red Toyota 4Runner investigators are looking for has a ‘baby on board’ sticker on one of its windows. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office) Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said social media reports claiming Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra has been found are not accurate, and the investigation remains fluid. (Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office) Courtesy Charles County Sheriff's Office ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share This:

It’s been more than a week since 23-year-old Lesbia Mileth Ramirez Guerra was reported missing by her boyfriend. Investigators in Charles County, Maryland, call her disappearance “suspicious” and believe foul play was involved.

Guerra’s boyfriend reported her missing on April 2. Three days earlier, she was last seen at the Waldorf home she shares with several people, including her boyfriend, who is the father of her two children, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation of the home on Adams Court, “Detectives identified unusual and suspicious activity at Guerra’s residence the day after she was last seen. Due to the nature of the circumstances, foul play is suspected in Guerra’s disappearance,” according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Detectives got a search warrant for the home, but Guerra wasn’t located. Investigators said a family SUV — a red Toyota 4Runner, with a “baby on board” sticker on the window — was at her house the day she was reported missing.

Investigators said they hope to hear from anyone who saw the red vehicle between March 31 and April 2, including in remote or isolated areas. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Burgess at (301) 609-6494 or submit a tip anonymously through Charles County Crime Solvers at (866) 411-TIPS.

During the search of the home, investigators said they found federal documents belonging to Guerra’s boyfriend that appeared to be counterfeit. They contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to verify his identity — ICE said the documents were fraudulent, he was not in the country legally, and was taken into custody.

