Dead black bear in large plastic bag found in Arlington Co.

A dead black bear was found in a large plastic bag near a walking trail in Arlington County, Virginia, on Friday night, according to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

According to an announcement from the AWLA, their animal control was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. “to the area of Spout Run Parkway near North Adams Street” in Arlington for a suspected dead dog in a plastic bag.

Upon arriving, a deputy identified the animal in the bag as an adult black bear. The bear was examined and taken away for further forensic investigation.

How it died hasn’t been released yet.

A woman posting on Nextdoor said she was walking with her son and dog on a trail when she found the bear’s body.

The AWLA asks that anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (703) 931-9241 or animalcontrol@awla.org.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

