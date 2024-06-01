Live Radio
Home » Arlington, VA News » Dead black bear in…

Dead black bear in large plastic bag found in Arlington Co.

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

June 1, 2024, 9:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A dead black bear was found in a large plastic bag near a walking trail in Arlington County, Virginia, on Friday night, according to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington.

According to an announcement from the AWLA, their animal control was dispatched around 8:30 p.m. “to the area of Spout Run Parkway near North Adams Street” in Arlington for a suspected dead dog in a plastic bag.

Upon arriving, a deputy identified the animal in the bag as an adult black bear. The bear was examined and taken away for further forensic investigation.

How it died hasn’t been released yet.

A woman posting on Nextdoor said she was walking with her son and dog on a trail when she found the bear’s body.

The AWLA asks that anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (703) 931-9241 or animalcontrol@awla.org.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up