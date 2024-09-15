Maryland, Virginia beaches closed to swimming after reports of washed up ‘medical waste’

There is no estimate on when the beaches may reopen for swimming. Visitors in the area are urged to wear shoes and to avoid the ocean entirely.

Popular beach destinations along the coasts of Maryland and Virginia are closed Sunday to swimming and even wading as officials investigate reports of “medical waste,” including needles, washing up on shore.

Swimming is not allowed at Ocean City, Assateague Island and Fenwick Island, as well as Chincoteague Public Beach, officials announced Sunday afternoon.

The Town of Ocean City said that the beach patrol has closed the local beaches for swimming and urged “everyone to adhere to this closure until further notice.”

“We will work closely with the Worcester County Health Department and other public health authorities to investigate the source of the medical waste,” said Ocean City Emergency Services Director Joe Theobald.

He added that the situation is “serious, especially given the combination of rough seas and the current health concerns.”

There is no estimate on when the beaches may reopen to swimming. Visitors in the area are urged to wear shoes and should be “avoiding the ocean entirely,” Theobald said.

The Town of Fenwick Island also closed its beaches to swimming Sunday, citing reports of waste washing to shore, according to a Facebook post from the town’s government.

The National Park Service said there are closures on the Maryland side of Assateague Island National Seashore because of the reports of medical waste.

The North End of Assateague Island is closed to all visitors and the beaches in the Maryland District are closed to swimming and wading.

Chincoteague Public Beach in Virginia has also been added to the closure list. All ocean-facing beaches at Assateague Island National Seashore are now closed to swimming or wading.

Officials with the park service and with Fenwick Island echoed calls for visitors to keep their shoes on while walking on the beach.

