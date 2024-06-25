Wax statue of Lincoln that began melting amid heat wave removed in DC

You might have felt like you’re melting during this heat wave, but the wax statue of Abraham Lincoln that sat on the Garrison Elementary School campus in Ward 2 literally was — and has since been removed from its outdoor home.

Four score and seven days ago — give or take — an artist brought forth on this D.C. elementary school campus a new statue, conceived in wax.

The came a record heat wave.

You might have felt like you were melting during this heat wave, but the wax statue of Abraham Lincoln that sat on the Garrison Elementary School campus in D.C.’s Ward 2 literally was — and has since been removed from its outdoor home.

The Lincoln Memorial replica was commissioned by CulturalDC and created by artist Sandy Williams IV. It had been on the campus since February.

With several days of record-breaking heat, social media posts from CulturalDC show the Lincoln replica going the way of the Wicked Witch of the West, melting and leaning backward as if the president was sitting in a recliner.

According to CulturalDC’s website, “Our staff has purposely removed Lincoln’s head to prevent it from falling and breaking.”

WTOP went to the site Tuesday morning and only found a patch of dead grass where the statue once sat. It is not clear where the statue was taken.

WTOP has reached out to CulturalDC for comment.

The replica statue is part of Williams’ 40 ACRES Archive: The Wax Monument series.

Williams creates wax replicas of famous monuments including Robert E. Lee, Stonewall Jackson, J.E.B. Stuart and Thomas Jefferson and centers on the history of the Reconstruction Era.

