Health officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are asking people who may have been exposed to a rabid cat in the South Riding area to contact their doctor as soon as possible.

Health officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are asking people who may have been exposed to a rabid cat in the South Riding area to contact their doctor as soon as possible.

One person had contact with the cat, which later tested positive for rabies, on June 18 at a veterinary facility in the county. The Loudoun County Health Department is working with this individual for proper treatment, the department said in a news release.

The cat, which was euthanized June 26, was an average-sized brown tiger/tabby cat with white feet and white markings on her face and had no collar or microchip, according to health officials. The cat was seen with five kittens with gray and white fur and black striped markings.

Before the cat was euthanized, it was seen with its kittens near the intersection of Crossfield Drive and Center Street in the South Riding area, just west of Loudoun County Parkway.

Anyone who thinks they may have been in contact with the cat or kittens between June 6 and June 16 should contact their healthcare provider or the Loudoun County Health Department at 703-777-0234 or via email.

There have been several reports of rabid animals in the region this year. Across the state, 117 animals tested positive for the virus during the first three months of the year, including a bat and a skunk in Culpeper County, and three raccoons and a skunk in Fauquier County.

No human exposures have been reported, and Virginia has reported only two human cases of rabies since 2009, according to the state’s health department.

In Maryland, officials at the Carroll County Health Department are asking anyone who attended a fireworks display on July 3 in Mount Airy to get evaluated for possible rabies exposure after bats were scared out of trees as the fireworks began.

In a Facebook post, county health officials warned of potential exposure.

“Bat bites are very small and may not be noticeable. If you had contact with a bat, get a rabies risk assessment to make sure you get treatment if needed,” said Joe Mancuso, rabies program manager with the Carroll County Health Department.

The bottom line, “Avoid contact with wild animals and unfamiliar pets,” said Dr. Zelalem Attlee with the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health Department.

Attlee said officials are not noticing a spike in confirmed rabies cases but that it’s never a bad time to remind the public that there is a potential danger for infection, especially among animals such as raccoons, ferrets, bats and cats. He said any animal that spends time outdoors potentially interacting with wild animals is at risk.

Attlee advised immediate action if a person thinks they have been exposed.

“Seek medical care immediately. Do not wait for symptoms,” Attlee said.

If you’re bitten by an animal, wash the wound immediately with soap and water, and use rubbing alcohol if it’s available. If a pet has been exposed, Attlee recommended immediately contacting a veterinarian.

“If possible, safely identify the animal so it can be evaluated or tested,” Attlee said. “Do not attempt to capture it yourself.”

Symptoms of rabies in humans generally appear after an incubation period of one to three weeks. Early symptoms are much like the flu: Fever, body aches and sore throat. Advanced symptoms include hyperactivity, extreme anxiety, hallucinations and, in severe cases, severe pain in the throat while attempting to drink water.

Pet owners in D.C., Maryland and Virginia are legally required to get their pets vaccinated against rabies by the time they are four months. A booster shot is required one year later.

If not treated, rabies infection is almost always fatal. But with early intervention and treatment, the disease is 100% preventable, according to Attlee.

“Early treatment can prevent rabies and save lives,” he said.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer contributed to this report.

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