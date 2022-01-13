Man dead after being trapped in Wolfsville house fire

A man is dead after being trapped in a house fire Wednesday night in Wolfsville, Maryland.

Firefighters from Frederick County Fire and Rescue are called to a house fire in Wolfsville, Maryland. Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office Firefighters from Frederick County Fire and Rescue battle a house fire in Wolfsville, Maryland. Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office Firefighters from Frederick County Fire and Rescue battle a house fire in Wolfsville, Maryland. Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office Firefighters with Frederick County Fire and Rescue battle a blaze that left one man dead. Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office It took approximately 50 firefighters from Frederick and Washington counties around 75 minutes to put out the fire. Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

A man is dead after being trapped in a house fire Wednesday night in Wolfsville, Maryland.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call at around 7 p.m. about a single-house fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road .When crews arrived to the scene, the front of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The FCSO said the man called 911 and tried to escape the home. Firefighters found him in the laundry room, removed him from the home and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not provided additional details on the victim.

It took approximately 50 firefighters from Frederick and Washington counties around 75 minutes to put out the fire.

Sheriff detectives along with investigators from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are currently conducting an investigation of the fire and fatality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.