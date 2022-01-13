CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Man dead after being trapped in Wolfsville house fire

Anna Gawel | agawel@wtop.com

January 13, 2022, 12:38 PM

Firefighters from Frederick County Fire and Rescue are called to a house fire in Wolfsville, Maryland.

Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Firefighters from Frederick County Fire and Rescue battle a house fire in Wolfsville, Maryland.

Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Firefighters from Frederick County Fire and Rescue battle a house fire in Wolfsville, Maryland.

Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office
Firefighters with Frederick County Fire and Rescue battle a blaze that left one man dead.

Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office
It took approximately 50 firefighters from Frederick and Washington counties around 75 minutes to put out the fire.

Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff's Office
(1/5)

A man is dead after being trapped in a house fire Wednesday night in Wolfsville, Maryland.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call at around 7 p.m. about a single-house fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road .When crews arrived to the scene, the front of the home was fully engulfed in flames.

The FCSO said the man called 911 and tried to escape the home.  Firefighters found him in the laundry room, removed him from the home and tried to revive him, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. They have not provided additional details on the victim.

It took approximately 50 firefighters from Frederick and Washington counties around 75 minutes to put out the fire.

Sheriff detectives along with investigators from the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services are currently conducting an investigation of the fire and fatality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FCSO at 301-600-1046.

Anna Gawel

Anna Gawel joined WTOP in 2020 and works in both the radio and digital departments. Anna Gawel has spent much of her career as the managing editor of The Washington Diplomat, which has been the flagship publication of D.C.’s diplomatic community for over 25 years.

