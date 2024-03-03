3 women charged in alleged prostitution ring at massage parlors in Frederick

Three women were charged for their role in an alleged prostitution ring at a number of Frederick, Maryland, massage parlors.

Three women were charged for their role in an alleged prostitution ring at a number of Frederick, Maryland, massage parlors.

Jinchan Yang, Xiaohing Wan and Yuxia Chang were charged with multiple crimes, including second-degree assault and prostitution, according to a Frederick Police Department news release.

The police department said it began an investigation in collaboration with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office after receiving anonymous tips about alleged prostitution activities at Frederick City massage parlors in January.

Search warrants were executed at the following at locations on Tuesday, March 5:

1337 Taney Avenue

1446 Key Parkway

Aromatherapy Body Rub — located on 93 S. McCain Drive, Suite 2

TCM Aroma Therapy — located on 1517 W. Patrick Street, Suite C

Two Sisters — located on 178 Thomas Johnson Drive, Suite 103

A search warrant was also issued for a 2023 Lexus RX350 SUV.

