Part of Md. 355 in Frederick Co. to close this weekend for drainage pipe repair

A stretch of Md. Route 355 in Frederick County will be closed this weekend as state highway crews mend a drainage pipe.

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) said Route 355/Urbana Pike will be closed both ways between Thornapple Drive/Campus Drive and Doctor Perry Road/Big Woods Road from 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15, to around 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18.

Drivers will find the following detours in place:

Traffic on northbound Route 355 will be directed to use southbound Route 109/Old Hundred Road to northbound Interstate 270, then take eastbound Route 80/Fingerboard Road to access Route 355.

Traffic on southbound Route 355 will be directed to use westbound Route 80/Fingerboard Road to southbound I-270, then take northbound Route 109 to access Route 355.

MDOT SHA says recent flooding damaged a drainage pipe along a temporary roadway that opened last year as part of a project to replace a bridge over Bennett Creek.

“Drivers need to stay alert, focus on driving and look for reduced speed limits, as well as other driving pattern changes,” the agency said in a news release, adding that the emergency work zone will be marked with electronic signs, cones and barrels to alert oncoming drivers.

“Please drive like you work here and slow down in construction zones.”

