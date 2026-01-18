Frederick County installs new health vending machine, featuring naloxone, fentanyl test strips

The vending machine, located at Frederick's Department of Housing and Services on 6040 New Design Road, will include naloxone, fentanyl test strips, as well as hygiene and wellness products.

Maryland’s Frederick County Health Department will be installing a new health vending machine in the city, offering a variety of lifesaving resources free of charge.

The vending machine, located at Frederick’s Department of Housing and Services on 6040 New Design Road, will include naloxone, fentanyl test strips, as well as hygiene and wellness products.

“This vending machine has naloxone which can reverse an opioid overdose and save someone’s life,” Jessica Ellis, manager of the harm reduction and diversion programs at the Frederick County Health Department, said in a news release.

“It also has a variety of other supplies that can help keep people safer.”

In 2024, the county’s health department installed four boxes of naloxone throughout the county as part of a pilot program, according to the department, which raised the total number of boxes to 12.

There have been over 5,100 doses of naloxone given to the public since then, the department said.

Stuart Campbell, director of the Department of Housing and Human Services, praised the county’s partnership. “As a vital access point for services that help residents with daily challenges, hosting this vending machine at our New Design Road location was a natural fit,” he said.

Frederick residents are not required to provide any identification, or speak to anyone to fill out an application for naloxone.

The health department is asking those struggling with addiction to call or text 988.

A map outlining locations where individuals can obtain free naloxone is online.

