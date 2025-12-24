Frederick County Council approves proposal that could lead to more data centers

The approved plan will double the Maryland county's current campus size. More than 100 people weighed in on the proposal over two public comment periods.

The Frederick County Council voted Tuesday night to approve a zoning plan that would allow for new data centers to be built on 2,600 acres of land.

More than 100 people weighed in on the proposal over two public comment periods last week before it was approved with a 5-to-2 vote.

The approved plan involves parcels of land near Route 15 in Adamstown. It will double the Maryland county’s current campus size.

Reporter Christian Flores with WTOP’s partners at 7News said Frederick County already has a law in place that caps the amount of land that can be set aside for data centers at 1%.

“Even the 2,600 acre plan, that falls well below that threshold and a little bit more than half of that max,” he told WTOP’s Nick Iannelli.

Currently, the county has 17 data centers. Construction will require further architectural plans and approvals, with no immediate building timeline set.

“These facilities are needed for everyday tasks like storage for your cell phones and computers and other advanced technological stuff,” Flores said. “But you do have the critics who raise their concerns about the pollution, the noise and electricity costs.”

The alternative plan for a 1,500-acre campus was withdrawn.

Prince George’s County is also currently weighing the potential benefits and repercussions of hosting new data centers, as a recent report from the Maryland Tech Council underscores their financial appeal. The Maryland Tech Council has previously advocated in favor of data center development to support economic growth

WTOP’s Ciara Wells contributed to this report.

