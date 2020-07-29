CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Arlington cracks down on crowded streets | Fauci confident vaccine will get to Americans in 2021 | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Maryland's Frederick County schools…

Maryland’s Frederick County schools to have all-virtual start

Teta Alim

July 29, 2020, 8:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Frederick County, Maryland, school board decided Wednesday on an all-virtual first semester for the upcoming school year, which starts Aug. 31.

Frederick County Public Schools said after feedback from students, parents and staff, it would offer a number of improvements for the fall, including more real-time interactions between teachers and students, continued efforts to make sure each student is connected digitally and more support for teachers in the all-virtual environment.

The school system also said it would offer “online learning mentors” with designated office hours.

The full grading system will be in effect, which differs from the pass/incomplete grading that happened last spring, the school system said.

A county school board member tweeted that the vote for an all-virtual start was unanimous and that extracurricular activities would also be postponed.

More details will be coming Aug. 5, said school board member Karen Yoho.

Earlier, the school system had plans for both hybrid learning, allowing for some in-person instruction, and all-virtual learning.

More Coronavirus News

Looking for more information? D.C., Maryland and Virginia are each releasing more data every day. Visit their official sites here: Virginia | Maryland | D.C.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up