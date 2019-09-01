Silver Spring man arrested in Frederick shooting that wounded 4

Police have made an arrest in a Frederick, Maryland, shooting that left four people wounded.

Police arrested a Maryland man in connection to a Saturday morning shooting that left four people wounded in Frederick, Maryland.

Bryant Helon McMillan, 34, of Silver Spring, was arrested in connection to the shooting that happened on the 600 block of North Market Street around 1:30 a.m.

Frederick police found McMillan in a van parked near the scene of the shooting.

In a news release, police said they could see marijuana inside the van and smelled phencyclidine (PCP) on McMillan when they were speaking to him. A loaded gun was found in the van.

McMillan now faces several charges including illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a firearm, handgun in vehicle, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, and resisting arrest.

The four victims are expected to survive.

Police believe the shooting started with an argument in a bar and spilled out onto the street.

Frederick County police increased patrols during the holiday weekend after three unrelated incidents, including the shooting.

The other incidents include a stabbing on Saturday afternoon on Blueridge Court and a fight Friday, also on North Market Street, that was handled by the sheriff’s office.

