Police search for multiple suspects after quadruple shooting in Frederick, Md.

Police in Frederick, Maryland, are investigating a violent incident early Saturday morning that saw four people get shot as the bars were letting out in the downtown area.

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on the 600 block of North Market Street.

“There was a lot of chaos,” said Lt. Kirk Henneberry with Frederick police. ” … There were a lot of people out in the street.”

As police responded they quickly found an adult woman who had been shot, and she was rushed to a trauma center.

“Then within a few minutes we got a call from our local hospital — Frederick Memorial Hospital — to let us know a few other victims — an adult male and a second adult female — had shown up on their own, also with some gunshot wounds,” said Henneberry.

Frederick Memorial is about two blocks away from where the first shooting victim was found.

“And then probably over an hour later while detectives were at the hospital, a fourth victim came in,” said Henneberry. That man also “said he had been shot during the same incident several hours earlier.”

Police believe it started with an argument in one of the bars, and as the bars were closing, it spilled onto the street where “the real violence erupted,” according to Henneberry.

All four shooting victims are expected to recover from their injuries. Police have been speaking with a number of witnesses who saw what happened, though no arrests have been made yet.

“The way it looks, there was more than one person firing a gun,” said Henneberry. “With the number of victims and what we’ve learned talking to people at the scene, it appears there was more than one person responsible.”

It’s unclear what sparked the argument that led to the shooting, but police said they’re confident those responsible for the shootings will be charged.

Below is a map of the area where the incident happened.

