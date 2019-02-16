202
3 injured in roadside crash in Frederick Co.

By Teddy Gelman February 16, 2019 6:34 am 02/16/2019 06:34am
WASHINGTON — Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a car near Frederick, Maryland on Friday.

Police say they were responding to a crash around 8 p.m. on Route 194 in Walkersville that involved two cars when a third car hit one of the cars involved in the initial crash. Three people were struck in the incident.

Two people were flown to a nearby hospital.

car crash Frederick County, MD News Local News Maryland News
800
500