3 injured in roadside crash in Frederick Co.

WASHINGTON — Three people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after they were struck by a car near Frederick, Maryland on Friday.

Police say they were responding to a crash around 8 p.m. on Route 194 in Walkersville that involved two cars when a third car hit one of the cars involved in the initial crash. Three people were struck in the incident.

Two people were flown to a nearby hospital.

