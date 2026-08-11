‘This was their profession’: 6 arrests in series of DC-area retail robberies totaling $500,000

Prince George’s County police say that since February of 2025, the six are responsible for over $500,000 worth of stolen merchandise, much of which was later resold online or privately.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Six arrested for series of retail store robberies around the DC region

Six people are in custody and five more could soon be charged too, in connection with a series of retail robberies going back at least a year and a half in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Prince George’s County police said that since February of 2025, the six are responsible for over $500,000 worth of stolen merchandise, much of which was later resold online or privately.

The six are identified as 30-year-old Daryl Michael Jackson of D.C., 25-year-old Cyan Rocke of Capitol Heights, Maryland, 37-year-old Marco Morgan of D.C., 31-year-old Tia Courtney of Capitol Heights, Maryland, 26-year-old Chyna Parker of Suitland, Maryland, and 22-year-old Quasaan Parker of Suitland, Maryland.

Rocke, Morgan and Jackson are facing federal charges for their crimes.

“This was their profession. This is what they do,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief George Nader Tuesday. “They go out all day, every day, and steal from different merchants throughout the region, different states and they resell these items. Sometimes they take orders for these items.”

He said the stores that were hit were located in Maryland, D.C., Virginia, Delaware and Pennsylvania, and the items stolen were wide-ranging.

“Clothing stores, electronics, hardware stores,” Nader said. “It wasn’t limited to one retailer or another.”

Earlier this year, the department created a special task force focused on retail theft. This isn’t the first arrest from that task force, but the chief said it ranks among the most significant.

“One point I want to make clear, none of the individuals facing these charges are strangers to law enforcement. They have all had encounters with law enforcement in the past,” Nader said. “These are individuals who have previously come to the attention of law enforcement, and their continued involvement in criminal activity demonstrates why investigations like this are so important.”

The arrests were made at three different locations around the region, and Nader said police also recovered a handgun and a large amount of illegal drugs to include crack cocaine, PCP and fentanyl.

About $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise was also recovered.

Describing this as an organized enterprise is significant under a change in state law. It means police can also charge the suspects with crimes that happened in other jurisdictions, if they can prove the illegal activities were planned in Prince George’s County.

“I’m hoping that this is taken very seriously,” Nader said. “We’re not going to tolerate it in the state, and we’re not going to tolerate it in Prince George’s County. We are watching, and we’re going to continue to investigate and hold people accountable that are involved in these organized retail thefts.”

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