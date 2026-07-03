What’s that noise? What you need to know about DC flyovers Friday and Saturday

Reagan National Airport will close for America 250 flyover rehearsals Friday and celebrations Saturday featuring the Thunderbirds, Blue Angels and more.

File photo of the Air Force Thunderbirds flying in formation. (Courtesy U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt Richard Rose Jr)(Courtesy Staff Sgt Richard Rose Jr) File photo of the Air Force Thunderbirds flying in formation. (Courtesy U.S. Air Force photo/Staff Sgt Richard Rose Jr)(Courtesy Staff Sgt Richard Rose Jr) Reagan National Airport will close from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday for rehearsals ahead of this weekend’s America 250 celebrations, meaning people around D.C., Arlington and Alexandria may hear and see low-flying military aircraft.

According to Freedom 250 event organizers, Friday’s “Wings of Freedom” demonstrations over the National Mall will feature parachute teams, helicopters and military aircraft, including the U.S. Marine Corps’ MV-22 Osprey and F-35B, the Navy’s F-18F and F-35C, the Air Force’s F-22 Raptor, the Thunderbirds and a tri-bomber formation.

On Saturday, the FAA will close the airport from noon to midnight for the full celebration. All arrivals and departures at Reagan National are scheduled to end before noon.

Flyovers and demonstrations are scheduled throughout the afternoon and evening along the National Mall and Washington Monument grounds, including appearances by Air Force One, the Thunderbirds, Blue Angels, military aircraft fleet reviews, parachute demonstrations and B-2 stealth bombers.

Highlights include an Air Force One flyover scheduled for 7:03 p.m., a Thunderbirds demonstration beginning at 6:25 p.m., a tri-bomber formation at 6:02 p.m. and a stealth aircraft flyover at 7:38 p.m.

Friday’s schedule of flyovers and demonstration rehearsals along the National Mall and Washington Monument

10 a.m.: Golden Knights, Leap Frogs

10:15 a.m.: Army Helo Flyover

10:20 a.m.: USMC V-22 Osprey Demo

10:35 a.m.: USMC F-35B STOVL Demo

10:50 a.m.: USN F-18F Demo

11:10 a.m.: USN F-35C Demo Team

11:30 a.m.: USAF F-22 Raptor Demo

11:50 a.m.: NASA F-5s

12 p.m.: HUGE (1) Formation

12:05 p.m.: USAF Thunderbirds

12:55 p.m.: USAF Tri-Bomber

Saturday’s schedule of flyovers and demonstration along the National Mall and Washington Monument

1:14 p.m.: – NASA F-5 Flyover

1:24 p.m.: -NASA Fleet Review

1:44 p.m.: USCG Helo Flyover

1:54 p.m.: USCG Fixed Wing Flyover

2:09 p.m.: Golden Knights, Leap Frogs

2:29 p.m.: Army Helo Flyover

2:44 p.m.: USAF Fleet Review – Wave 1 – Heavies

2:54 p.m.: USAF Fleet Review – Wave 2 – AFSOC

3:04 p.m.: USAF Fleet Review – Wave 3 – Fighters

3:29 p.m.: Executive Rotary Wing Airlift

3:39 p.m.: USMC Fleet Review – Wave 1 – Rotary

3:49 p.m.: USMC Fleet Review – Wave 2 – Fixed Wing

3:59 p.m.: USN Fleet Review – Wave 1 – Rotary

4:09 p.m.: USN Fleet Review – Wave 2 – Fixed Wing

4:19 p.m.: USN Fleet Review – Wave 3 – Fighters

4:21 p.m.: USN F-18F Demonstration

4:59 p.m.: USN Blue Angels

5:26 p.m.: USMC MV-22 Osprey Demonstration

5:44 p.m.: USAF Fleet Review – Fighters

6:02 p.m.: USAF Tri-Bomber Formation

6:05 p.m.: USN F-35C Demonstration

6:25 p.m.: USAF Thunderbirds Demonstration

7:03 p.m.: Air Force One Flyover

7:07 p.m.: USAF Thunderbirds Delta Break

7:17 p.m.: HUGE 1 Flyover Led by the Newly Renovated Air Force One

7:38 p.m.: U.S. Stealth Airpower Flyover

7:39 p.m.: F-22 Raptor Demo

7:53 p.m.: F-22 Raptor in Afterburner

7:59 p.m.: B-1 Flyover

8:07 p.m.: B-1’s in Afterburner

8:11 p.m.: HUGE ONE Fly Over Review

8:22 p.m.: Golden Knights Twilight Jump

10:36 p.m.: B-1 Afterburner Night Pass

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