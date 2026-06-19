D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly told reporters that given how dangerous fireworks can be, it would be best to leave them to the professionals for the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

At the D.C. Fire and EMS training academy in Southwest D.C. the scene was set: there would be a demonstration on the hazards of fireworks, complete with two mannequins with sparklers that would cause their clothing and hair to burn once the sparklers were ignited.

The message behind the demonstration came from D.C. Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly, who told reporters that given how dangerous fireworks can be, leave them to the professionals for the upcoming 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Donnelly said that as a fire chief, an “extremely hard thing to do” is to talk to families affected by a tragic fire started by fireworks.

Fire chiefs from around the region joined Donnelly and Deputy Fire Chief Edward Kauffman, who told reporters, that “the consequences of illegal fireworks are not theoretical” and they have seen firsthand the devastation they can cause.

Kauffman explained that in June 2024, the Oxford Manor Apartments in Southeast D.C. caught fire after a firework launched from the street landed on a second floor balcony.

“The resulting fire destroyed more than 30 apartment units and displaced over 80 residents from their homes,” said Kauffman.

Nationally, Arlington County Battalion Fire Chief Matthew Cobb said that in 2024, fireworks were involved in “an estimated 14,700 emergency department-related injuries.”

Children under the age of 15 make up 32% of firework-related injuries, Cobb added.

Just over one third of those injured by fireworks are between the ages of 25-44. He added that 67% of all estimated firework-related injuries happened to males.

Asked why many people ignore safety rules around fireworks, Connelly said he believes its because people think it will happen to someone else.

“Everybody I’ve talked to that’s had severe injuries, or even minor injuries or a bad incident … didn’t think it would happen to them.” But he added, “It can happen to you.”

Kauffman said that the District will host “the most spectacular fireworks display in our nation’s history” during the nation’s 250th anniversary on July 4th.

“More than 800,000 fireworks will be launched as part of a coordinated display over the National Mall and the Potomac River,” he said.

In his concluding statements before the firework demonstration, Donnelly again drove home the point, saying, “Come watch fireworks with the professionals in your communities. There’s plenty of opportunities. We want you to be safe.”

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