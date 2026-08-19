Congressional Democrats launch probe into ICE enforcement in Northern Virginia

Democratic lawmakers are investigating ICE operations in Northern Virginia after an agent pointed a gun at a woman in Bailey's Crossroads.

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Democratic members of Congress announced an investigation Wednesday into Immigration and Customers Enforcement in Northern Virginia, including a recent incident in which an agent pointed a gun at a woman in Bailey’s Crossroads.

“We are opening this investigation because enough is enough when it comes to ICE brutality,” said Rep. Suhas Subramanyam, a Democrat who represents Virginia’s 10th District.

Subramanyam and Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, who represents the 8th District, spoke outside the U.S. Capitol along with Carolina Molina, the U.S. citizen and Loudoun County resident who recorded her Aug. 10 encounter with ICE agents.

At one point, the video shows a masked agent confronting her and pointing a gun at her.

“There’s a lot of anxiety and fear now, because I have spoken out about this injustice,” Molina said, while flanked by Beyer and Subramanyam.

The Department of Homeland Security has said that Molina was interfering with a law enforcement operation and was trying to weaponize her vehicle, which she denies.

Investigation to include key House committees

Beyer and Subramanyam said their investigation will involve fellow Democrats who serve on the House Judiciary, Oversight and Homeland Security committees.

They and other Democrats have written a letter to Attorney General Todd Blanche as well as leaders of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

In their letter, the lawmakers said the incident involving Molina raises “serious concerns about the agents’ unjustified escalation, use of force, blatant dishonesty, and call into serious question the Department of Homeland Security’s subsequent response.”

“We’re also demanding that the agents involved be removed from duty while they’re being investigated by the Department of Homeland Security and the review of what actually happened here,” Beyer said Wednesday.

Molina has dashcam video as well as video from her cellphone, which the lawmakers say appears to be at odds with agents’ claims that she and her vehicle had put their lives in danger.

The lawmakers are requesting a response to their letter, which includes a list of questions related to the incident, by Aug. 31.

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