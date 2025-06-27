Helping kids manage fireworks anxiety

Fourth of July is just a week away, but not everyone enjoys the big fireworks show. Children of all ages can become overwhelmed by the noise, lights and celebration.

Fourth of July is just a week away, but not everyone enjoys the big fireworks show. Children of all ages can become overwhelmed by the noise, lights and celebration.

“Holiday days can be really fun, and they’re a total departure from our regular routine,” said Kennedy Krieger Institute psychologist Matt Edelstein.

Changes to your daily routine can often create stress and July Fourth is particularly overstimulating.

“Kids who are tired or hungry tend to be less tolerant of certain things,” Edelstein said. “(Fireworks) happen at night, maybe at the end of a very long day.”

He said kids and adults should have an exit plan, which is a place to take a break. This could be your car if you’re out in public or a specific room if you’re inside a home.

“Having a space where we can kind of wind down and sort of collect ourselves isn’t a bad idea,” he said.

Edelstein also recommends adding predictability to the day by making sure everyone knows what to expect.

“Adding that extra layer of structure can help everybody really enjoy the holiday,” Edelstein said. “If we plan in advance, then we don’t have to use all that energy thinking ‘What do we do?’ because we’ve already established a plan. It’s good for adults, it’s good for kids, it’s good for everybody.”

Some kids might need ear protection for the fireworks. A few alternatives include drone shows, glow parties, or staying home to watch the fireworks on television.

