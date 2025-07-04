A dazzling day marks Fourth of July in the DC region

The D.C. area celebrated Independence Day with a sparkling lineup of fireworks, holiday cookouts and more patriotic events, culminating in the grand finale in the nation's capital -- fireworks.

Hardly a cloud was in the sky as people across cities and towns in the Distict, Maryland and Northern Virginia showed their patriotic pride to mark the U.S.’ 249th birthday.

“I don’t know how we got so lucky, but this is one of the most beautiful weekends I’ve ever seen for Fourth of July,” one man at the National Mall told WTOP’s Neal Augenstein ahead of the day’s festivities.

Another man looking to make the most of his visit to the nation’s capital said he was out early on the Mall so he could “see the sights before it got crazy.”

The annual parade began at 11:45 a.m.

“The crowds are lining the parade route, waving flags,” WTOP’s Kate Ryan reported. “They have little red, white and blue umbrellas to shield them from the sun.”

One onlooker, Shanna Grant, attended the parade with her husband. She said it was both of their first time ever in D.C.

“We just really want to be able to experience this event in the capital,” Grant said. “We felt like it would be much more patriotic here than other places.”

Many businesses and services closed down or reeled back their hours to enjoy the holiday weekend.

Road closures, which spanned from Arlington, Virginia, to D.C., made Metro the obvious choice for any revelers planning to drive into the District to view the fireworks or attend the annual “A Capitol Fourth” concert.

Other events that coincided with Independence Day celebrations include a Washington Nationals game and the Beyonce concert in Landover, Maryland

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino and Kay Perkins contributed to this report.

