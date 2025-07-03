‘A Capitol Fourth,’ scavenger hunts: July Fourth events at the National Mall

D.C.'s July 4 celebrations will be packed with events — ranging from a parade to a scavenger hunt near the Washington Monument.

Watch it live on WTOP.com: “A Capitol Fourth”- the star-spangled concert on the National Mall followed by an Independence Day fireworks show. The dazzling lineup starts 8 p.m. on Friday, July 4.

D.C.’s Independence Day celebrations will be jam-packed with events this year, ranging range from a parade on Constitution Avenue to a scavenger hunt near the Washington Monument.

The national Independence Day celebration on the National Mall will officially kick off Friday at 11:45 a.m. and wrap up after the fireworks display, around 9:30 p.m.

Here’s a breakdown of what the National Park Service has planned to honor Independence Day in the nation’s capital.

National Independence Day Parade

Constitution Avenue NW, from 7th Street NW to 17th Street NW

From 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m., a parade including everything from floats, marching bands, military units and drill teams will line Constitution Avenue before hundreds of thousands of flag-waving attendees. Organizers say they aim each year to have at least one band to represent each of the 50 states.

Operation Independence! Family Scavenger Hunt

Sylvan Theater, near the intersection of 15th Street SW and Independence Avenue SW

For those interested in investigative work, the National Park Service is hosting a family scavenger hunt from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. that will teach participants about spying techniques used during the Revolutionary War. Geared to aged 10 and under, those interested parties will first need to head over to the NPS information tent in front of the Sylvan Theater and say the code phrase “Operation Independence” to get their experience underway.

Independence Day Junior Ranger

Washington Monument grounds

Ever wanted to get a taste of what it’s like to be a National Park Service ranger? The NPS is granting special Fourth of July Junior Ranger badges to those who complete self-guided activities that offer lessons on America’s history, parks and symbols of freedom. Interested parties can get on their way to becoming a junior ranger by first picking up their ranger booklet at any NPS tent on the grounds of the Washington Monument from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fourth of July Family Fun at the Jefferson Memorial

16 E Basin Drive SW

At the Jefferson Memorial, from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., family-friendly activities for all ages will include trivia about America’s founding and ranger-led story times on the history of July Fourth and the life of Thomas Jefferson. Visitors will also be given the opportunity to sign their name along Jefferson on a massive reproduction of the Declaration of Independence.

U.S. Capitol West Lawn

From 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., a free concert open to the public will include musical performances from The Temptations, The Beach Boys and the National Symphony Orchestra, among other artists. The event will be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro, who rose to fame through his portrayal of the character Carlton Banks on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Access to the grounds will open at 3 p.m. and guests will be required to go through security checks at gates located at the southwest corner of the grounds.

Check out Capitol police’s website for what to bring and where to go.

Fireworks

Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool

The 17-minute fireworks display will begin at exactly 9:09 p.m. from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. But, if you can’t make it to the Mall or you’re just trying to avoid the crowds, there are several locations along the George Washington Memorial Parkway that the display will be viewable from, including from the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial, Gravelly Point and the Washington Sailing Marina.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.