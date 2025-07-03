‘Hardly a cloud in the sky’ in the DC area on the Fourth of July

Sunny days are ahead! The Fourth of July in the D.C. area will be full of sunshine, good weather and celebrations.

On Friday, it’ll be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. It’ll be dry and less humid than the past week had been in the region.

“Grab the sunglasses, you’ll definitely need them. Hardly a cloud in the sky,” 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

Clear skies will last through the night, so fireworks revelers will have a great sight. Temperatures will drop into the 60s by nightfall with light winds up to 10 mph.

The Metropolitan Council of Governments has also put a Code Orange air quality alert in the forecast for Friday, where sensitive populations might have a harder time doing activities outdoors. AirNow recommends groups, including older people and children, reduce their exposure to the outdoors and limit strenuous activities that could make it hard to breathe. “Fine particulates” will especially be in the air when fireworks go off.

Saturday will be calm again with temperatures in the mid-80s and gentle breezes. Humidity will increase but won’t be as muggy for this time of the season.

On Sunday, it’ll be partly sunny with temperatures in the low 90s. There’s a possibility for scattered showers later in the evening.

Looking ahead

A cold front from the north pushes its way into the D.C. region on Monday, when uncomfortable humidity and the possibility for storms will be back on the forecast.

It’ll be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 80s.

Forecast

FRIDAY: INDEPENDENCE DAY

Mostly sunny

Highs: 85-90

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

Fantastic weather is expected for the Fourth of July with sunshine and comfortable high temperatures in the mid 80s.

SATURDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: near 90

Winds: South 5-10 mph

Nice weather continues with plenty of sun, a slight uptick in the stickiness factor and highs near 90.

SUNDAY:

Mostly to Partly Sunny

Highs: 88-93

Winds: South 5-10 mph

The long holiday weekend draws to a close with mostly to partly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 80s to lower 90s. A stray shower or two will be possible later in the day.

