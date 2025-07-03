What’s open and what’s closed in the DC area for Fourth of July 2025

A roundup of what's open and closed Friday in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. as the U.S. marks the Fourth of July.

There’s a holiday weekend ahead, and with the Independence Day celebrations come closures and modified schedules for D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

WTOP has a roundup of what’s open and closed around the D.C. region Friday as the U.S. marks the Fourth of July.

Public transit

Metro is offering fare-free trips after 5 p.m. Friday on Metrorail, Metrobus and MetroAccess. Parking at Metro-operated garages will also be free on Friday.

Metrorail will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Friday. Metro bus will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Prescheduled MetroAccess subscription trips will be canceled, but customers may make arrangements to travel on Independence Day by calling 301-562-5360.

The MARC train‘s Penn Line will run on a Saturday schedule on Independence Day. It won’t offer service on the Camden or Brunswick lines.

The VRE train won’t run Friday.

DC

Most government-run buildings are closed on Independence Day in D.C. — including government offices, public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicles locations.

Trash and recycling collection scheduled for Friday will be collected on Saturday instead.

Department of Parks and Recreation centers, community centers and indoor pools will be closed Friday.

Outdoor pools for adults and splash parks are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. Children’s pools will be closed on Fourth of July.

D.C. doesn’t charge parking meter fees on Independence Day.

Maryland

Government offices and public library locations are closed across Maryland.

The Maryland Department of Transportation will close its motor vehicle administration locations on Friday and Saturday.

If you want to grab a drink for your July Fourth barbecue, Alcohol Beverage Services will be open, though some locations may have reduced hours.

Montgomery County

The MC311 nonemergency government services line won’t be available Friday.

County trash and recycling collections will be pushed to Saturday, July 5.

Ride On buses will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Both the Silver Spring TRiPS Commuter Store and Mobile Commuter Store will be closed.

Parking is free Friday in county-owned lots, garages and metered spots.

Outdoor pools will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and from 3 to 6 p.m.

A handful of facilities run by Montgomery Parks will be closed or running on reduced schedules. Check this list to see what spots are open.

Prince George’s County

Most county trash and recycling collection scheduled for July Fourth will move to Saturday. Bulky trash pickup will slide to Monday, July 7.

Museums, pools, sports facilities and parks run by the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation will stay open. But some county-run facilities are closed, including the community center, art centers and senior activity centers.

Anne Arundel County

Trash collections that normally happen on Fridays will move to Saturday.

Both the Arundel Olympic Swim Center and North Arundel Aquatic Center are closed Friday.

Charles County

Curbside recycling and yard waste collection will be moved from Friday to Saturday. The landfill, Piney Church mulch facility, and recycling centers will be closed.

VanGO services won’t operate.

Independence Day has moved the county to close its Department of Recreation Parks & Tourism offices, school-based community centers, the Elite Gymnastics and Recreation, Port Tobacco Recreation Center and the Waldorf Senior & Recreational Center.

All pools will be open from noon to 5 p.m. with a discounted admission of $2.

Howard County

Curbside trash, recycling, food scraps and yard trimmings won’t be collected on Independence Day. Instead, those pickups will happen on Saturday.

Some community centers are closed, but all parks are open.

Frederick County

Friday trash will be collected on Monday.

The transit office will be closed and all transit services will be canceled.

Virginia

Government offices, public libraries and Department of Motor Vehicles locations in Virginia are closed Friday.

Alexandria

Curbside food waste collection will be moved from Friday to Saturday. But street and commercial waste collection will go on as normal.

City offices will be closed.

The Warwick Pool, Old Town Pool and Memorial Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

The city’s recreation and nature centers will be closed.

On Independence Day, DASH Bus will run on a Sunday schedule.

The city won’t charge for parking at metered spaces or in residential permit areas.

The Animal Welfare League of Alexandria will be closed. In the case of an emergency involving an animal, residents can call 703-746-4444.

Arlington County

Recycling, trash, organics curbside collection, and special collections will go on as usual.

Both the Household Hazardous Materials/Electronics Collection Recycling Center and Earth Products Yard will be closed.

Arlington County government offices are closed. For more details on countywide closures, visit its website.

Loudoun County

The Loudoun County landfill will be closed for July Fourth.

Loudoun County Transit won’t offer any bus services on Friday.

Fairfax County

Friday trash and recycling pickup will go on as usual Friday. The administrative office, however, will be closed.

The recycling and disposal centers at the I-66 Transfer Station and the I-95 Landfill Complex will both be closed.

The Fairfax Connector will run on a Saturday service schedule.

Most county recreation centers will be open from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. The George Washington Recreation Center will open a bit later at 6:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

These facilities will be open:

Lake Accotink and Burke Lake visitor centers — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake Fairfax visitor center — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Riverbend Park visitor center — noon to 5 p.m.

Farm and indoor arena at Frying Pan Farm Park — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prince William County

The county landfill and compost facility are closed Friday.

Public pools will be open from noon to 6 p.m. Splashdown Waterpark and Waterworks Water Park will be open.

OmniRide Express buses won’t run on July Fourth, but the rest of the OmniRide buses will offer regular service — including OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide East-West Express.

