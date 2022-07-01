What’s open, what’s closed July 4 in and around DC

There's a reason to look forward to at least one Monday this year: the July 4 holiday. Here's what's open and what's closed.

There’s a reason to look forward to at least one Monday this year: the July 4 holiday.

With the holiday comes a host of closures and schedule changes in the D.C. region.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on America’s birthday.

D.C.

District government offices, libraries and the Department of Motor Vehicles are closed July 4.

Maryland

Government offices, libraries and the Department of Motor Vehicles are closed July 4.

Virginia

Government offices, libraries and the Department of Motor Vehicles are closed July 4.

If you’re looking for a boozy July 4, Virginia ABC stores will be open until 6 p.m. Monday. They’ll operate under normal hours Sunday and Tuesday.

Metro

Metro said it’s prepared for July 4 celebrations and trains will operate regular weekday service on all lines, with supplemental service on the Red Line to move more riders as needed. However, Metro said its rail capacity will be lower than it typically is on July 4. Here’s why and what that means for Fourth of July riders.

Even with the supplemental service, WMATA is asking customers to allow for extra time if they’re headed to the National Mall for July 4 fireworks, particularly after the spectacle.

Metrorail opens at 7 a.m. and closes at midnight. If you want to bring your bike or a cooler to the festivities, heads up: Due to crowds, bicycles and large coolers are not permitted after 2 p.m.

Metrorail:

Last train times vary by station. Visit the Metro website for specific times.

Red Line trains will operate every 12 minutes; with additional trains combining to provide service every 6 minutes between Grosvenor and Silver Spring.

Blue, Orange and Silver line trains will operate every 20 minutes, with service about every 7 minutes at downtown stations served by multiple lines.

Green and Yellow line trains will operate every 15 minutes, with service every 7-8 minutes at stations served by both lines.

Metro is extending the hours of the Arlington Cemetery Station to 11 p.m.

Metrobus

Buses will operate on a Sunday service level. The schedule varies by route.

Visit the timetable online for service details.

Strategic buses may be implemented on high-ridership routes to increase capacity as needed.

Customers should expect detours and delays due to road closures around the National Mall on July 4. For the latest information, visit wmata.com/service, sign up for , and follow on Twitter.

MetroAccess

Regular service.

Subscription trips will be canceled.

Customers wishing to travel on the holiday should make a separate reservation online (text only) or by calling 301-562-5360 (TTY 301-588-7535).

Fireworks on the Mall

The fireworks on the Mall are the main event, and there’s also “A Capitol Fourth.” The concert returns live and in person for the first time since the pandemic began.

The display will start at 9:09 p.m. and will be launched from both sides of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

There are a whole bunch of road closures around the Mall for the Independence Day celebration. The National Park Service has a full list online.

In addition, there are special security access points for revelers to see the fireworks on the Mall:

West side of Arlington Memorial Bridge

Constitution Avenue NW between 23rd Street NW and Henry Bacon Drive NW

17th Street NW at World War II Memorial

East Basin Drive just south of the Jefferson Memorial (visitors will not be able to access the National Mall from here)

WTOP talked to the National Park Service about where to catch a glimpse of the dazzling show of patriotism.

Of course, you’ll need to be careful about what you bring to the National Mall.

A list of prohibited items from the National Park Service is online.

There are also health and safety considerations. The National Park Service said to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when it comes to preventing the spread of diseases, such as COVID-19: practice social distancing, wear a mask or face covering, don’t go if you’ve got symptoms, wash your hands and avoid unnecessary physical contact.