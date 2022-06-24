FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live to US Capitol

A: For now, if you don’t plan on taking the Metro, you should plan for areas of Constitution Avenue NW and Independence Avenue SW to be blocked or slow-moving.

At 3 p.m. on July 4, Eastbound U.S. Route 50 ramps heading toward George Washington Memorial Parkway and streets surrounding the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial will close for the show.

South and Northbound parkway ramps to the 14th Street Bridge could close, if necessary, from the beginning of the show until 15 minutes after it ends.

WMATA and the National Park Service suggest traveling by Metro (the nearest stop is the Smithsonian station) to avoid a long walk.

Nearby parking will be limited to mobility-impaired guests and their guests at the south curb of Constitution Avenue, between First and Third streets Northwest.