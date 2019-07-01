When the fireworks start, everyone will surely stop and stare and be amazed. Here are some places to see them.
When the fireworks start, everyone — young to old, Democrat to Republican — will surely stop, stare and be amazed.
The fireworks on the National Mall promises to be bigger than ever, as two of the country’s biggest pyrotechnic companies donated their products and services for the event.
Below are places in the D.C. area where you can catch a peak of the national celebration.
And if you don’t want to deal with the crowds, the heat or the checkpoints and just want to see some small-town Independence Day extravaganza, here are some July 4 events outside of the District:
MARYLAND
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore
Calvert County
Carroll County
Charles County
Howard County
Frederick County
Montgomery County
Prince George’s County
Washington County
VIRGINIA
Arlington County
- Long Bridge Park — ARLnow reports that the park will be for viewing the D.C. fireworks, and there are restrictions on what people are allowed to bring.
Fairfax County
City of Fairfax
City of Falls Church
Loudoun County
City of Manassas
Spotsylvania County
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.