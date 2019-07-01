202
Home » Fourth of July » Where to see July…

Where to see July 4 fireworks in the DC area

By Abigail Constantino July 1, 2019 3:51 am 07/01/2019 03:51am
33 Shares

When the fireworks start, everyone — young to old, Democrat to Republican — will surely stop, stare and be amazed.

The fireworks on the National Mall promises to be bigger than ever, as two of the country’s biggest pyrotechnic companies donated their products and services for the event.

Below are places in the D.C. area where you can catch a peak of the national celebration.

And if you don’t want to deal with the crowds, the heat or the checkpoints and just want to see some small-town Independence Day extravaganza, here are some July 4 events outside of the District:

MARYLAND

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore

Calvert County

Carroll County

Charles County

Howard County 

Related Stories

Frederick County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Washington County

VIRGINIA

Arlington County

  • Long Bridge Park — ARLnow reports that the park will be for viewing the D.C. fireworks, and there are restrictions on what people are allowed to bring.

Fairfax County

City of Fairfax

City of Falls Church

Loudoun County

City of Manassas

Spotsylvania County

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Abigail Constantino fireworks fourth of july Fourth of July Holiday News independence day july 4 Latest News Local News
700

Galleries

Photo Galleries

See more photo galleries on WTOP

Recommended
Latest
600
Celebrity birthdays July 7-13
DC area celebrates Fourth of July
Fourth of July across the US
Today in History: July 7
2019 Women's World Cup
Have $65M? You could own Jackie O's home
Celebrity deaths
10 summer food and drink festivals
What to buy (and skip) at discount stores
Nats get huge Christmas maze
Summer food and drink festivals
2019 local deaths of note
30 years ago: Tiananmen Square protests
Ocean City beach guide 2019
Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island beach guide 2019
Rehoboth, Dewey, Lewes beach guide 2019
Cool cars for $20K
50 Years of WTOP