When the fireworks start, everyone will surely stop and stare and be amazed. Here are some places to see them.

When the fireworks start, everyone — young to old, Democrat to Republican — will surely stop, stare and be amazed.

The fireworks on the National Mall promises to be bigger than ever, as two of the country’s biggest pyrotechnic companies donated their products and services for the event.

Below are places in the D.C. area where you can catch a peak of the national celebration.

National Mall area If you plan to watch the fireworks display at the National Mall, be prepared for crowds, road closures and security checkpoints. Here’s what you need to know. Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, Washington Monument and U.S. Capitol, along the National Mall in Washington, Wednesday, July 4, 2018, during the Fourth of July celebration. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

And if you don’t want to deal with the crowds, the heat or the checkpoints and just want to see some small-town Independence Day extravaganza, here are some July 4 events outside of the District:

MARYLAND

Anne Arundel County

Baltimore

Calvert County

Carroll County

Charles County

Howard County Related Stories Fourth of July road closures and traffic advisories Washington, DC News

Washington, DC News What to know about the 2019 ‘Capitol Fourth’ concert in DC Fourth of July

Fourth of July Where you can and can’t use fireworks in the DC area Fourth of July

Fourth of July Red, white and blue nutritious foods for the Fourth of July Fourth of July

Frederick County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Washington County

VIRGINIA

Arlington County

Long Bridge Park — ARLnow reports that the park will be for viewing the D.C. fireworks, and there are restrictions on what people are allowed to bring.

Fairfax County

City of Fairfax

City of Falls Church

Loudoun County

City of Manassas

Spotsylvania County

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.