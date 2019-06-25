Red, white and blue nutritious foods for the Fourth of July

Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here's how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.
Show your patriotism on your plates.
If you’re spending the Fourth of July hosting a barbecue, you’re probably sticking to the red, white and blue theme through festive décor. But there are ways to incorporate patriotism into the menu, too — without sacrificing nutrients or flavor.
Registered dietitians Dawn Jackson Blatner and Bonnie Taub-Dix talked with U.S. News about naturally red, white and blue foods that will keep your celebration festive and healthy. Blatner is the author of “The Flexitarian Diet,” and Taub-Dix, a U.S. News blogger, is the author of “Read it Before You Eat It.”
Check out the gallery below to get ideas for your Fourth of July festivities.
To recap, here are naturally red, white and blue foods for the Fourth of July: