Red, white and blue nutritious foods for the Fourth of July

By U.S. News & World Report | @usnews June 25, 2019 2:00 pm 06/25/2019 02:00pm
Show your patriotism on your plates.

If you’re spending the Fourth of July hosting a barbecue, you’re probably sticking to the red, white and blue theme through festive décor. But there are ways to incorporate patriotism into the menu, too — without sacrificing nutrients or flavor.

Registered dietitians Dawn Jackson Blatner and Bonnie Taub-Dix talked with U.S. News about naturally red, white and blue foods that will keep your celebration festive and healthy. Blatner is the author of “The Flexitarian Diet,” and Taub-Dix, a U.S. News blogger, is the author of “Read it Before You Eat It.”

Check out the gallery below to get ideas for your Fourth of July festivities.

To recap, here are naturally red, white and blue foods for the Fourth of July:

— Frozen red grapes

— Jicama

— Blue corn chips

— Iced hibiscus tea

— Grilled white potatoes

— Beets

— Gazpacho

— White bean hummus

— Blue cheese

— Roasted veggie tray

— Fruit salad

— Yogurt rocket pops

— Patriotic potato salad

Red, White and Blue Nutritious Foods for the Fourth of July originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/24/19: This slideshow was originally published on June 25, 2014.

