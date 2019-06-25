Want to show your Fourth of July creativity in your food? Here's how to stick to the red, white and blue theme without sacrificing nutrients or flavor. See photos.

Show your patriotism on your plates.

If you’re spending the Fourth of July hosting a barbecue, you’re probably sticking to the red, white and blue theme through festive décor. But there are ways to incorporate patriotism into the menu, too — without sacrificing nutrients or flavor.

Registered dietitians Dawn Jackson Blatner and Bonnie Taub-Dix talked with U.S. News about naturally red, white and blue foods that will keep your celebration festive and healthy. Blatner is the author of “The Flexitarian Diet,” and Taub-Dix, a U.S. News blogger, is the author of “Read it Before You Eat It.”

Check out the gallery below to get ideas for your Fourth of July festivities.

Red, white and blue: yogurt rocket pops Another way to have a nutritious and refreshing treat is through a red, white and blue yogurt rocket pop. “You know those old-fashioned red, white and blue pops with no nutrition? You can do a yogurt version,” Jackson Blatner says. “It’s actually 100% real food, as opposed to just flavored water.” In small cups or trays, freeze puréed blueberries, 2% Greek yogurt and puréed strawberries to create a unique Popsicle for kids and adults. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

To recap, here are naturally red, white and blue foods for the Fourth of July:

— Frozen red grapes

— Jicama

— Blue corn chips

— Iced hibiscus tea

— Grilled white potatoes

— Beets

— Gazpacho

— White bean hummus

— Blue cheese

— Roasted veggie tray

— Fruit salad

— Yogurt rocket pops

— Patriotic potato salad

More from U.S. News

The Best Foods for Lowering Your Blood Pressure

Green Smoothies 101: Health Benefits and Recipes

Unusual Uses for Avocados

Red, White and Blue Nutritious Foods for the Fourth of July originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/24/19: This slideshow was originally published on June 25, 2014.