NOLA meets DC at The Occidental collaboration breakfast this weekend

Celebrate the legacy of the iconic New Orleans-based restaurant, Brennan’s, and its creation, the bananas foster, at The Occidental’s collaboration breakfast with the restaurant.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. The Occidental hosts iconic New Orleans restaurant, Brennan’s, for pop-up event

Celebrate the legacy of the iconic New Orleans-based restaurant, Brennan’s, and its creation, the bananas foster, at The Occidental’s collaboration breakfast with the restaurant.

As part of the 75th anniversary of the bananas foster dish, third-generation family proprietor Ralph Brennan and Brennan’s executive chef Kris Padalino will be in attendance for the pop-up event, running from Friday through Sunday at The Occidental, located at 1475 Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C.

The event is only happening for one weekend, but for other collaboration dinners to consider, check out last week’s “Things to do in the D.C. area” guide.

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