Chef Kevin Tien’s Chao Ban brings Vietnamese street food to Tysons Galleria

For his newest venture, Chef Kevin Tien is bringing forth non-Vietnamese street food flavors in unexpected ways, influenced by his background growing up in Louisiana.

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In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker. Chef Kevin Tien brings bold, unexpected flavors to newest restaurant

For his newest venture, Chef Kevin Tien is bringing forth Vietnamese street food flavors in unexpected ways, influenced by his background growing up in Louisiana.

Chao Ban is a 36-seat, Vietnamese-American counter concept located in Virginia’s Tysons Galleria that opened in early March. The menu is sectioned off between “shareable snacks,” banh mi sandwiches, noodles, rice platters, bowls and baguettes.

Throughout the one-page menu, there are cheeky titles for several of the dishes: “Piggy Stardust,” “Shrimply the Best” and “Don’t Curry, Be Happy!”

“Here at Chao Ban, we wanted to be very fun and casual and approachable,” Tien said. “And we figured the fun names are a great way to start off your meal.”

One of the dishes, “Hot in Herre,” is a fusion of Sichuan and Nashville flavors for a vibrant and flavorful hot chicken sandwich. The “Honey Pecan Shrimp” dish has the twist of candied pecans. And one notable drink offered is “Rabbit Candy,” inspired by Chinese White Rabbit candy, mixing toasted sesame with condensed milk and oat milk for a lightly sweet, creamy and nutty beverage.

Another dish that Tien is especially excited about is the “Saigon Salsa,” which is described on the menu as a “charred Viet salsa” paired with fried shrimp chips. The salsa includes flavors of lemongrass, garlic, ginger, chipotle peppers and roasted tomatoes.

“A lot of people don’t know, but I worked for Chef José Andrés for many years, especially at Oyamel, and I learned the secrets to making salsa,” Tien told WTOP. “So, I think our salsa is pretty banging.”

Chao Ban translates to “hello, friend,” reflecting the restaurant’s approachable, easy-to-enjoy street food dishes. The restaurant serves as a middle ground between Tien’s fast-casual chicken sandwich shop Hot Lola’s and his high-end, modern Vietnamese restaurant Moon Rabbit.

Tien’s Moon Rabbit has earned a variety of accolades since reopening in D.C.’s Chinatown neighborhood in January 2024, a year after it closed at The Wharf. The modern Vietnamese restaurant was included in the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list, with Tien earning a 2024 James Beard Award finalist nomination for Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic.

With Chao Ban, Tien is marking a new collaboration with Managing Partner Alan Vo. It’s the pair’s second collaboration after opening Hot Lola’s together as business partners. Vo leads daily operations while contributing across all aspects of the business, from menu development to guest experience.

Currently, Chao Ban offers only dine-in service, but takeout is coming soon. Chao Ban is located on the third floor of Tysons Galleria at 2001 International Drive in McLean, Virginia.

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