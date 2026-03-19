2026 Rammy Awards semifinalists revealed in weeklong suspense

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington is drumming up anticipation by offering an early look at the chefs and restaurants in the running for its RAMMY Awards.
“Introducing Semi-Finalists allows us to expand the circle of recognition of chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality professionals who are pushing the industry forward and making Washington one of the most exciting food cities in the country,” said Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.
Throughout the week, the association has unveiled its picks for 19 categories, including new restaurant, chef, restaurateur and bar — a fan vote.
Here’s a sampling of the nominees. A full list of semifinalists in all categories is available on the RAMMYs’ website.
The “New Restaurant of the Year,” semifinalists announced Monday:
- Barbouzard
- Casamara
- Chai Pani
- Elmina
- ISLA
- Mansion Bar a Vins
- Marcus DC
- Minetta Tavern
- The Occidental
- Tapori
The “Chef of the Year,” semifinalists announced Tuesday:
- Eric Adjepong, Elmina
- Jason Galbao, Alhambra
- Matt Adler, Cucina MORINI and Caruso’s Grocery
- Rubén García, Casa Teresa
- Amy Brandwein, Centrolina and Piccolina
- Miguel Guerra and Tatiana Mora, MITA
- Matt Conroy and Isabel Coss, Lutece and Pascual
- Jeremiah Langhorne, The Dabney
- Cedric Maupillier, Barbouzard
- Jovana Urriola, Colada Shop
The “Restaurateur of the Year” semifinalists announced Wednesday:
- David Deshaies, Garden Hospitality
- Fernando Gonzalez, 2fifty Texas BBQ
- Téa Ivanovic and Peter Schechter, Immigrant Food
- Enrique Limardo and Ezequiel Vazquez-Ger, Seven Reasons Group
- Kwame Onwuachi, Dōgon by Kwame Onwuachi
- Zubair, Omar, Fatima, Mustafa and Shamim Popal, The Popal Group
- Michael Rafidi, Albi, Yellow, La’ Shukran
- Daniella Senior, Colada Shop
- Stephen Starr, Starr Restaurant Group
- Vikram Sunderam, Rasika, Malabar, Bindaas Bowls and Rolls
The “Best Bar” semifinalists announced Thursday, which include a fan vote:
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