2026 Rammy Awards semifinalists revealed in weeklong suspense

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington is drumming up suspense and anticipation and offering an early look at the chefs and restaurants in the running for its RAMMY Awards.

The Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington is drumming up anticipation by offering an early look at the chefs and restaurants in the running for its RAMMY Awards.

“Introducing Semi-Finalists allows us to expand the circle of recognition of chefs, restaurateurs and hospitality professionals who are pushing the industry forward and making Washington one of the most exciting food cities in the country,” said Shawn Townsend, president and CEO of the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington.

Throughout the week, the association has unveiled its picks for 19 categories, including new restaurant, chef, restaurateur and bar — a fan vote.

Here’s a sampling of the nominees. A full list of semifinalists in all categories is available on the RAMMYs’ website.

The “New Restaurant of the Year,” semifinalists announced Monday:

The “Chef of the Year,” semifinalists announced Tuesday:

The “Restaurateur of the Year” semifinalists announced Wednesday:

The “Best Bar” semifinalists announced Thursday, which include a fan vote:

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2026 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.