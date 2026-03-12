Greek restaurant Our Mom Eugenia set to open this fall in Bethesda

Our Mom Eugenia, a Virginia-based Greek restaurant minichain, is planning to open this fall in Bethesda’s Westbard Square development, co-owner Alexander Hobson told Bethesda Today on Tuesday.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner Bethesda Today and republished with permission. Sign up for Bethesda Today’s free email subscription today.

Our Mom Eugenia, a Virginia-based Greek restaurant minichain, is planning to open this fall in Bethesda’s Westbard Square development, co-owner Alexander Hobson told Bethesda Today on Tuesday.

The restaurant, which offers traditional Greek dishes, was founded in December 2016 by Alexander Hobson, his brother Philip and their mother and executive chef Eugenia Hobson. The Westbard location will be their first venture in Maryland, joining three Our Mom Eugenia restaurants in Northern Virginia, according to Alexander Hobson.

The eatery at 5315 Zenith Overlook will occupy the development’s central standalone restaurant building. The building is nestled between the development’s townhomes and a retail building home to a Giant Food grocery store, Piccoli Piatti Pizzeria, Silver & Sons BBQ, Starbucks and Tatte Bakery & Café.

Read more at Bethesda Today.