As the government shutdown drags on, DC businesses feel the pinch

Henceforth co-owner Mike Spinello told WTOP the brewpub has not experienced the usual bounce back of customers due to the ongoing government shutdown.

Henceforth co-owners Mike Spinello (left) and Benjamin Mullet. (Courtesy Brandy Holder/Eye of B. Holder Images) Henceforth co-owners Mike Spinello (left) and Benjamin Mullet. (Courtesy Brandy Holder/Eye of B. Holder Images) Another District establishment is feeling the impact of the government shutdown that is now dragging into a third week. Henceforth, a brewpub on the H Street Northeast corridor in D.C., has made the decision to cut back its hours of operation because of diminishing business.

In a post on Instagram, the pub said, “Like many small businesses across the city, we’re feeling the combined impact of the federal law enforcement and ICE surge in D.C., the ongoing federal government shutdown, and the resulting drop in local business activity.”

Starting immediately, the restaurant would be opening one hour later on Monday and Tuesday, five hours later Wednesday through Sunday and closing “several hours later” on Sunday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Henceforth, (@henceforth_dc)

Co-owner Mike Spinello blamed the lack of customers on the continuing shutdown and other factors.

“Between the law enforcement surge and the ICE patrols on the street, there was just a presence in the city that we’re not accustomed to in this country,” Spinello told WTOP, adding that his customers just aren’t coming out right now.

“Particularly amongst government workers who don’t know when this will end and don’t know if they’ll still have their jobs and don’t know if they’ll get backpay,” he added.

Spinello said most businesses like his experience a lull through the summer months but generally bounce back in September. And now, with the Smithsonian museums closed along with the National Zoo, tourists are fewer, and that’s affecting his bottom line.

He said Henceforth has not experienced the expected bounce back of customers in September or October.

“I don’t think we’re alone in this from all the conversations I’ve had with other business owners, especially in the hospitality space in D.C.,” Spinello said. “Everybody is seeing a pretty notable downturn in business, and I don’t think it’s any one thing in particular. My sense is that this is a confluence of events.”

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.