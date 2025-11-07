Where to find free food, deals, specials for federal workers during the shutdown

There are businesses providing deals, tickets and even free food to federal workers as they wait for Congress to pass a bill to end the government shutdown.

The government shutdown is pressing on as Congress has yet to agree on a bill to fund the federal government. In the meantime, federal workers aren’t getting paid.

There are businesses providing discounts, deals, tickets and even free food to federal workers as they wait for the government to reopen.

Food

From big chains to small businesses, a bunch of restaurants are offering deals to federal employees.

Check in with the restaurants for specific details on how to participate, as many require federal employees to show an ID.

Here are some of the restaurants with discounts during the shutdown:

IKEA College Park and IKEA Woodbridge are offering free breakfast to furloughed government employees and contractors.

The José Andrés Group — free dine-in lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday for federal employees at China Chilcano.

China Chilcano. Airlie — free buffet lunch and non-alcoholic drinks for federal workers on Wednesdays at the hotel

Nue Vietnamese — extended happy hour until the shutdown ends with $5 off cocktails, $3 off wine by the glass (50% off bottles), $2 off beers and $12 small plates.

extended happy hour until the shutdown ends with $5 off cocktails, $3 off wine by the glass (50% off bottles), $2 off beers and $12 small plates. Trouvaille Brewing Company — first beer for $1

The Fish Market — all day happy hour

all day happy hour Nina May — free slice of carrot cake with any food or drink order

Cucina MORINI — $10 primi pastas for federal workers

$10 primi pastas for federal workers Paisano’s — 30% off all pizzas with the promo code “TOGETHER”

Hard Rock Cafe at 999 E Street NW, D.C. — $12 entrée special

Taco Bamba — one free taco with the purchase of any taco

Compass Coffee — free pastry with any drink order

Carmine’s D.C. — all day happy hour for everyone (not just federal workers) and shutdown specials such as “The Essential Worker,” a frozen peach bellini and $5 meatball sliders.

Union Pub — $3 select beer or a $7 hot dog and beer combo

Barrel — all day ‘unhappy hour’ specials with $6 IPA and Lager; and $10 for an old fashioned, Manhattan or milk punch

Thompson Restaurants — 20% off their bill at any Thompson restaurant, such as Big Buns, Makers Union, Matchbox and Wiseguy Pizza

Museums

A couple of museums are offering free admission to impacted federal employees.

Furloughed federal workers can visit the National Museum of Women in the Arts for free during the shutdown.

The Planet Word Museum is offering free walk-up admission to federal employees during the shutdown.

And the Spy Museum is giving federal workers half off admission during the shutdown (except for over the holiday weekend).

Entertainment

George Mason University is giving out free tickets to federal workers and contractors for select performances at its venues. The university hosts shows at the Center for the Arts and Harris Theatre on its Fairfax Campus, as well as the Hylton Performing Arts Center on the Science and Technology Campus in Manassas.

The qualifying shows include jazz music and an electropop opera called “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812.”

More information is available on the university’s website.

Soccer team Loudoun United in Virginia is giving federal employees affected by the shutdown up to four free tickets for its match on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Segra Field while supplies last.

Those interested must fill out an online form.

Other

The Potomac Massage Training Institute in Silver Spring is offering free massages to anyone impacted by government cut backs and shut down.

