Want a free cup of joe? Get free coffee on National Coffee Day

Monday is National Coffee Day, and many coffee shops and eateries are offering free cups to celebrate.

The fun starts days early at Paris Baguette. Rewards members can get a free medium hot or iced brewed coffee with any purchase Sept. 27-29.

Dunkin Rewards members are invited to pick up a free medium hot or iced coffee, when they make any purchase through its app.

Get a free coffee when you buy a breakfast sandwich at a participating 7-Eleven, through Oct. 28.

Krispy Kreme’s National Coffee Day deal is especially generous. Visitors to participating shops on Sept. 29 will get a free medium hot or iced coffee and a free doughnut of their choice. You don’t have to buy a thing!

La Madeleine said members of its ‘Bonjour Rewards’ program will get a free regular-sized coffee if they order food Monday.

Rita’s said you find a $1.99 cold brew frozen coffee deal in its app.

Sheetz is honoring National Coffee Day from Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. That’s when customers can get any size self-serve coffee free with any purchase.

At Shipley Do-Nuts, loyalty members get a free doughnut (its new Cold Brew flavor or Original Glazed) with the purchase of any coffee at participating locations on Sept. 29.

Even Smoothie King has a National Coffee Day offer. Visit before 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 29, prove you’re a member of Dunkin or Starbucks rewards, and you’ll get a free 20 ounce smoothie. The flavors being given away are Coffee High Protein Almond Mocha and Pumpkin Coffee High Protein.

And Starbucks is offering its app users 100 bonus stars when they order any brewed coffee through Sept. 29. Starbucks said “that’s enough to redeem for your next cup.”

