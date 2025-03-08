Cherry blossom-themed high tea, cocktails and other treats in the DC area

Here are some of the delightful and crave-worthy cherry blossom foods you can find in restaurants in the D.C. area.

Cherry blossoms are a big deal in the D.C. area. Every year, there is a flurry of excitement over when to expect peak bloom and what to expect during this year’s National Cherry Blossom Festival.

Some notable past stories from WTOP include exploring the little-known history behind D.C.’s oldest, original cherry blossoms, diving into the citywide tradition of decorating front porches with cherry blossom decorations and featuring the lasting legacy of one of the Tidal Basin’s most beloved trees.

WTOP staff have even taste-tested local, cherry blossom-inspired treats and found out how you can tell the difference between various types of cherry blossom trees.

For those who are in need of delicious treats to celebrate the season, WTOP has you covered once again. From high tea to desserts and beyond, here are some of the delightful and crave-worthy cherry blossom foods you can find in the D.C. area.

Cherry blossom-themed high tea

If you like to live the high life with high tea, here are a few hotels and other businesses offering themed options during the cherry blossom season.

Moonraker at Pendry Hotel (D.C.): High tea with a cherry blossom-inspired twist and “Sakura specials” on the menu, priced at $80 per person. Also available is an interactive “Cherry Blossom Paint & Sip Experience,” priced at $75 per person.

Park Hyatt (D.C.): Tableside tea service offered in the Tea Cellar on Saturdays and Sundays, priced at $110 per person.

Willard InterContinental (D.C.): Afternoon tea is available in the “Peacock Alley” space on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, priced at $90 per adult or $105 with a glass of Champagne and $65 per child.

Quadrant Bar & Lounge at The Ritz-Carlton (D.C.): “Cherry Blossom Tea Time” is available on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, priced at $88 per person.

CUT at Rosewood Hotel (D.C.): Starting March 15, Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant is debuting the “Cherry Blossom Afternoon Tea” menu, offered on Saturdays and Sundays. The experience is priced at $85 per person or $105 per person with a glass of Duval-Leroy Brut Champagne, French 75 or Hugo Spritz.

Cherry blossom-themed cocktails and mocktails

For a list of both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages to consider in the D.C. area, hit up the following D.C.-area restaurants and bars. Please note that these offerings are temporary, may vary and may not be the only cherry blossom specials available at these locations.

Ciel Social Club at AC Hotel (D.C.): This rooftop bar is decked out from head to toe in cherry blossom decor and is serving a wide selection of seasonal cocktails and food specials. Some worth looking forward to include the “Lychee Martini” with Skyy Vodka, sake, lychee juice, yuzu and orgeat, the “Yuzu Aperol Spritz” with Aperol, cava and yuzu, and the “Japanese Black Manhattan” with High West Bourbon, Averna Amaro, Japanese sweet vermouth and umami and angostura bitters.

ilili (D.C.): For those craving a nonalcoholic option, ilili has a zero-proof mocktail, bottled in-house and made with a hibiscus and rosehips cordial, rose water and lime juice.

SABABA (D.C.): “Tokyo Red” with Suntory whiskey, Luxardo, cherry hibiscus syrup and yuzu juice, and the “Melon Spring Elixir” with Barr Hill gin, Midori, lemon juice and mint syrup.

China Chilcano (D.C.): “Hanami Ember” with Suntori Toki Whiskey, Mancino Sakura Vermouth and Aperol, “Kyoto Bloom” with Roku Gin, Mancino Sakura Vermouth, Green Chartreuse and a Campari wash of the glass and “Sakura Drift” with Kiyomi Rum, raspberry and lime.

Chang Chang (D.C.) and NiHao (Arlington, Virginia.): Both restaurants will serve a sakura blossom sochu-based cocktail with Sloe Gin, Tutti Frutti, plum cordial, Peychaud’s and lemon.

Bresca (D.C.): “Just a Whisper” with sakura syrup, yellow chartreuse, Roku Gin, dragon god, soda and a strawberry Calpico foam.

Ambar (various locations): “Cherried & Spiced” with gin, pear rakia, cherry-cardamom syrup and lime juice.

Royal Restaurant (Alexandria, Va.): “Cherry Blossom Sangria” with brut rosé, Lustau blanc vermouth, cherry juice and orange flower water.

The Majestic (Alexandria, Va.): “Cherry Blossom Sangria” with sweet vermouth, tart cherry juice, sparkling wine and simple syrup, topped with a twist of orange peel.

Cherry blossom-inspired mains, desserts and other sweet and savory treats

For those with a seasonal sweet tooth, check out the following restaurants and shops for their treats. Please note that these offerings are temporary, may vary and may not be the only cherry blossom specials available at these locations.

SABABA (D.C.): “Cherry Blossom Sundae” with cherry blossom ice cream topped with candied almond and white sesame.

a.kitchen+bar (D.C.): The various specials include a raw scallop dish with rhubarb, tarragon and sakura shuyo, with mains such as a lamb shoulder with fregola sardo, hakerie turnips and watercress. Two desserts to expect include a hibiscus panna cotta and a chocolate tahini sorbet.

Bar Japonais (D.C.): Masaaki “Uchi” Uchino, the executive chef and Sushi Nakazawa alum, launched his inaugural omakase menu. Expect 15 courses of specials, which include a cherry blossom-steamed sushi, firefly squid and cherry salmon. These specials are also be available à la carte.

Zaytinya (D.C.): “Manour Cream with Cherries” with sweetened tart cherries, Greek balsamic pickled dry cherries, candied almonds and tarragon, and “Ekmek Kadayif” with kataifi, chocolate mousse, cherry compote, toasted pistachio, chocolate crumble and milk sorbet.

Jaleo (D.C.): “Gazpacho de cerezas con queso de cabra,” which is a chilled Spanish soup with cherries and goat cheese, “Panceta con cerezas y pure de patata,” which is a confit pork belly with cherries, a cherry demi-glace and potato puree, and “Sherry Blossom Parfait” with cherry marmalade, vanilla yogurt mouse, cherry granita, olive oil, pistachios and cherries.

China Chilcano (D.C.): “Cherry Blossom Panna Cotta” with Sichuan cherry compote, yuzu and almonds. Other seasonal treats include a crab rangoon and a “Sakura Crystal Dumpling.”

CUT at Rosewood Hotel (D.C.): The “Cherry Blossom Tasting Menu” encompasses three cherry blossom-inspired courses with dishes that include skull island prawn with sunflower seed and a cherry gremolata as an appetizer, a cherry wood-smoked short rib as a main and, for dessert, a strawberry and cherry blossom caramelized shortcake with basil stracciatella gelato. The experience is priced at $85 per person with wine pairings available for an additional fee.

Ambar (various locations): “Hot Chocolate Brownie” with red tart cherry compote, vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce and hazelnuts.

Immigrant Food (various locations): “Cherry Blossom Tres Leches” with freeze-dried strawberries and three types of milk.

NiHao (Arlington, Va.): “Sakura Cherry Swiss Roll” with a traditional Swiss roll with cherry jam and sakura powder.

Other cherry blossom offerings worth exploring

Once again, the immersive digital art gallery, known as ARTECHOUSE, has brought back a cherry blossom-inspired exhibition. This year, the exhibition, called “Blooming Wonders: A Best-of-Spring Exhibition,” combines larger-than-life floral landscapes with interactive, themed installations. The exhibition runs through the end of April.

